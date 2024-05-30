State-winning track coach arrested on sexual assault charges

Kerry Hood, who led Lithia Springs’ girls track and field team to the Class 5A championship this month and was set to become head football coach at Arabia Mountain in DeKalb County next season, is accused of sexually assaulting a student on the Lithia Springs campus.

Hood turned himself in to the Douglas County sheriff’s office on Wednesday, according to WSB-TV and other media.

Hood is an Atlanta native and former wide receiver at South Carolina. He was Lithia Springs’ football offensive coordinator last season.