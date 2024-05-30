Exclusive
State-winning track coach arrested on sexual assault charges

Kerry Hood had been hired to become Arabia Mountain’s head football coach
Lithia Springs track and field coach Kerry Hood was arrested May 29 on charges of sexual assault.

By
20 minutes ago

Kerry Hood, who led Lithia Springs’ girls track and field team to the Class 5A championship this month and was set to become head football coach at Arabia Mountain in DeKalb County next season, is accused of sexually assaulting a student on the Lithia Springs campus.

Hood turned himself in to the Douglas County sheriff’s office on Wednesday, according to WSB-TV and other media.

Hood is an Atlanta native and former wide receiver at South Carolina. He was Lithia Springs’ football offensive coordinator last season.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office said it became aware of the allegations Monday. The victim told the sheriff’s office that the incidents took place on and off school grounds and began in November.

The school system issued a statement stating that Hood was no longer employed at Lithia Springs.

“The Douglas County School System is deeply disturbed by recent allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former Douglas County School System employee. Our hearts go out to the victim and their family during this time. … We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and will continue to cooperate with authorities and provide any assistance necessary to facilitate the investigation.”

The DeKalb County School District also released a statement.

“DCSD is aware of the matter involving Mr. Kerry Hood. Although not an active employee, Mr. Hood was previously offered the head football coach position at Arabia Mountain High School. DCSD does not intend to proceed with the employment of Mr. Hood.”

