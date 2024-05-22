State boys roundup: Milton makes it four in a row

Milton also counted Aman Vantipalli (third, 140), William Long (16th, 146) and Owen Barber (19th, 147).

Lambert was led by Wesley Hu, who shot 140 to finish third. Michale Hall of Colquitt County and MacKinnley Yarbrough tied for fifth at 141. Lambert’s Michael Washburne and Evan Kim tied for seventh at 142.

Class 6A: Sophomore Hamilton Coleman shot 70-69 to shoot a 3-under 139 and lead Lakeside-Evans to victory at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.

Lakeside also got a 151 from Bennett Wiggins, a 153 from Nick Flite, a 154 from Tommy Edwards and a 156 from Barrett Loftis.

Pierce Adamson of North Atlanta finished second overall with a 143, Connor Fitch of Roswell was third at 144, and Newnan’s A.J. Salierno and Blessed Trinity’s Josh Durthaler tied for fourth at 147.

Class 5A: Northgate used its depth to shoot 289 on the final day at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear and win its first state championship. The Vikings shot a 592 and beat defending state champion Cambridge (612), Dalton (620) and Ware County (623).

The medalist was Trace Carter of Ware County, who shot rounds of 64-66 to easily outdistance Dalton’s Cole Stockard and Northgate’s Landon Noble, who shot 140s.

Northgate also counted Jackson Cavanaugh, who was fourth at 144, Will Coffman, who tied for fifth at 147, and Nathan Benson, who was 24th at 161.

Cambridge’s Jamison Bryant tied for fifth at 147, with Walker Gantt of Greenbrier and Bodie Brumlow tied for seventh at 148.

Class 4A: North Oconee shot an even-par 288 on the second day and finished with a 605 at Highland Country Club in LaGrange. Benedictine finished second (624) and defending champion Lovett was third (627).

The medalist was Nicholas McKay of Holy Innocents’, who shot 77-71 and finished three shots ahead of Zach Wiley of North Gwinnett, Brooks Beach of Westminster, Park Howell of Lovett and Bear Dollander of Benedictine.

North Oconee also counted Brooks Cass (152), Cole Rosich (153), Frederick Chappell (153) and Peter Sposato (154). The Titans have won three of the last four state championships and now have six state titles.

Class 3A: Wesleyan shot a 601 and successfully defended its title at LaFayette Golf Club. Columbus and Savannah Country Day tied for second at 620, with Richmond Academy in fourth at 629.

Wesleyan counted Andy Scott (T-4, 147), Alex Holcomb (T-6, 149), Ben Brown (ninth, 150) and Beau Jackson (T-17, 159).

The medalist was Evan Rogers from Hebron Christian, who shot 69-70 and was the only play to break par both days. Wiliam Whitfield of Savannah Country Day was second at 143 and Grady Kelley of Richmond Academy shot 145 to finish third.

Class 2A: Mount Paran Christian had four players shoot in the 60s on Tuesday and shot a 23-under 551 to win by 19 shots over Walker (568) and defend its championship at Chimney Oaks Golf Course in Commerce. Athens Academy finished third at 591.

Mount Paran freshman Aiden Hudson shot 72-64 for an 8-under 136 to edge Walker’s Sam Miller (137) and Jack Raabe (138). Mount Paran took the next three spots – Brody McQueen (139, including a final-round 65), Sam Binkley (139) and Lee Smith (139). Mount Paran freshman Bryer Cale tied for eighth with a 144.

Class A Division I: Mount Vernon finished with a strong 310 on Tuesday to shoot 623 and win its first state championship at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro. Darlington (633) was second and defending champion Prince Avenue Christian was third (634).

The winning Mustangs were led by Sam Koontz (fifth, 150), Anthony Beccaria (sixth, 151), Jake Green (ninth, 159) and Jonathan Gallinaro (15th, 163).

Lamar County’s Everett Horne shot 74-70 to win the individual title, finishing two shots ahead of Swainsboro’s Colten Lewis (146). Maddox Drake Prince Avenue Christian was third (148) and Darlington’s Blair Mosely (149) placed fourth.

Class A Division II: Henry Hill and K.T. Seo finished two-three and helped Christian Heritage win its first title since 2019 at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hawkinsville. The Lions shot 604 to edge Aquinas (609) and defending champion Lake Oconee Academy (610).

The medalist was Lake Oconee’s Drew Williams, who shot 67-73 to shoot 140 and win by three shots.

Jake Eason finished seventh with a 154 and Mark Higgins was 16th with at 165 for Christian Heritage.

Aquinas had Andrew Cochran finish fourth (148), Peter Nguyen finish fifth (153), Charlie Hargrove take seventh (154) and Jack Rhodes place 10th (155). Lake Oconee also counted freshman Tucker Littleton (11th, 157) and Drew Urrutia (14th, 161).