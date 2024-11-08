Marion Bell was recognized as “an outstanding leader and coach” in his nomination and has been named the Week 8 Falcons Coach of the Week.

The nomination for the Southwest Dekalb football coach reads: “He has helped change the mindset of the kids after only being coach for about a year and a half. The team is currently on track to make the playoffs for the first time in 3 years. Coach Bell earned his 100th victory as a head Coach versus Lithonia High School.”

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.