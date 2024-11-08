High School Sports
Southwest Dekalb coach Marion Bell named Falcons Coach of the Week

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week (Atlanta Falcons)
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

Marion Bell was recognized as “an outstanding leader and coach” in his nomination and has been named the Week 8 Falcons Coach of the Week.

The nomination for the Southwest Dekalb football coach reads: “He has helped change the mindset of the kids after only being coach for about a year and a half. The team is currently on track to make the playoffs for the first time in 3 years. Coach Bell earned his 100th victory as a head Coach versus Lithonia High School.”

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

