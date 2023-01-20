ajc logo
Rome Unity Christian dominates Marietta Oakwood

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Rome Unity Christian’s performance in a 74-49 destruction of Marietta Oakwood during this Georgia boys high school basketball game.

