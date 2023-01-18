Rome escapes close call with Woodstock

Rome found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Woodstock 51-48 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 24-19 lead over the Wolverines at the half.
Woodstock stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 38-36.
The Wolves’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-12 points differential.
In recent action on January 10, Rome faced off against Canton Creekview. For a full recap, click here.
