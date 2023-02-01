Rome Coosa mows down Dalton

Rome Coosa ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Dalton 56-21 in Georgia girls basketball action on January 31.
Rome Coosa opened with a 16-6 advantage over Dalton through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Pumas.
Rome Coosa charged to a 42-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.
Recently on January 17, Rome Coosa squared off with Trenton Dade County in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton