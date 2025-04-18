Richmond Hill rallies to beat West Laurens in GHSA slow-pitch softball championship game

The top-seed Wildcats went 5-0 in the tournament, but the championship game was not their first close call, as they won three games by two runs or less. Richmond Hill survived a 1-0 game against Elbert County in the second round Wednesday afternoon and rallied to defeat Sequoyah 6-5 in the winners backet final earlier Thursday.

“We sometimes struggle with the pitching styles because the competition that we see during the regular season is not quite what we’re seeing here,” Gray said. “It’s definitely a learning curve, and that’s why you can see our bats kinda getting hot in the third inning. Everybody’s been through the lineup, everybody’s gotten to see it … just hit the ball and get into that streak.”

Richmond Hill had taken its first lead of the game in the sixth inning when an RBI double by Aubrey Villella and a run-scoring single by Aryianna Bigford in consecutive at-bats put the Wildcats in front 5-4. West Laurens reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning when Peyton Crabb and Allie Sahli drove in runs with back-to-back hits. The Raiders led 4-1 after two innings.

Aubrey Ragins went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles and scored three runs for Richmond Hill. Gessilyn Clark, Lily Welch, Ainsley Washington, Villella and Bigford had two hits each.

West Laurens was led by Audrey Lord, who was 3-for-4, and Sahli went 2-for-3.

The Raiders, state champions in 2023, found themselves facing a long day after losing to Sequoyah 10-3 in the winners backet semifinals. They responded with victories over Elbert County (12-2), Jefferson (17-3) and Sequoyah (7-5) to reach the championship game. In all, West Laurens played five games in an eight-hour stretch Thursday. The Raiders went 5-2 in the two-day tournament. Sequoyah, seeking its first state title, finished in third place, and Jefferson took fourth.

