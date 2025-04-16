Here are the scores and schedules from the GHSA slow-pitch softball championship tournament, being played Wednesday and Thursday at the Twin Creeks Softball Complex in Woodstock.
First round
(Wednesday)
Game 1 - Richmond Hill 17, Woodstock 6
Game 2 - Elbert County 20, Colquitt County 6
Game 3 - Creekview 22, Savannah 0
Game 4 - Jefferson 19, North Oconee 0
Game 5 - Sequoyah 22, Groves 0
Game 6 - Franklin County 15, #11 East Laurens 0
Game 7 - Haralson County 14, Hart County 4
Game 8 - West Laurens 9, Cherokee 1
Winners bracket
(Wednesday)
Game 9 - Richmond Hill vs. Elbert County, 2 p.m.
Game 10 - Creekview vs. Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Game 11 - Sequoyah vs. Franklin County, 2 p.m.
Game 12 - Haralson County vs. West Laurens, 2 p.m.
(Thursday)
Game 13 - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Game 14 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 11:30 p.m.
Game 15 - Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 1 p.m.
Losers bracket
(Wednesday)
Game 18 - Woodstock vs. Colquitt County, 3:30 p.m.
Game 19 - Savannah vs. North Oconee, 3:30 p.m.
Game 20 - Groves vs. East Laurens, 3:30 p.m.
Game 21 - Hart County vs. Cherokee, 3:30 p.m.
(Thursday)
Game 22 - Game 12 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 23 - Game 11 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 24 - Game 10 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 25 - Game 9 loser vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 26 - Game 22 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Game 27 - Game 24 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Game 28 - Game 13 loser vs. Game 26 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 29 - Game 14 loser vs. Game 27 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 30 - Game 28 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 31 - Game 15 loser vs. Game 30 winner, 4 p.m.
Championship
(Thursday)
Game 16 - Game 15 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 17 - Game 16 winner vs. Game 16 loser (if necessary), 7 p.m.
