Returning contenders, potential risers of new Class 2A

Contenders

Pierce County Bears

The Bears are trying to become the first school since Buford (2007-10) to win consecutive 2A championships. The went 14-1 last year, emerged from a three-way tiebreaker to win their region and won their second title in four years under Ryan Herring, who enters his sixth season as Bears coach. They return nine starters, six on defense and three on offense, including AJC Class 2A Player of the Year Caden McGatha, a senior.

As defending champions, the Bears are likely to get their opponents’ best effort all season and Hering wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’d rather us have a target on our back than not,” he said. “It’s good that people are hunting us. We’re going to have to hunt ourselves.”

The Bears will compete with Appling County, Cook, Crisp County and Tattnall County in the new 3-2A. Appling County won a share of Region 3 last year, and reached the semifinals in 2021 and 2022. Cook won 1-2A last year and reached the semifinals. Crisp County reached the second round of the 3A playoffs.

“I think our region got tougher,” Herring said. “There’s four teams that have been to the semifinals or finals in the last four or five years, so it’s going to be a really tough call between us. I don’t know how many regions you can say that’s the case.”

Callaway Cavaliers

The Cavs went 9-3, won Region 5 for a second year in a row and reached the quarterfinals, the eighth consecutive season they’ve made it past the second round. For the first time since 2015, they won’t be in Region 5, moving to Region 2 with Jackson, Morgan County, Pike County, Rutland and Westside-Macon.

“Our travel will be greater but we look forward to playing new teams and having to work against new staffs,” said Pete Wiggins, who enters his 20th season at Callaway.

For the first time in six seasons, a quarterback not named Coleman will be their quarterback. Demetrius Coleman quarterbacked the team to the 2020 championship, then his brother Deshun Coleman took over, graduating last year. Blake Harrington, a junior, takes the reins.

“He’s played in a lot of games,” Wiggins said. “He played a lot of JV, but he also came in and got some great reps in some big situations for us, so hopefully that will help this year. That said, having Deshun and Demetrius for six years in a row was really special and a great luxury.”

Other returning contenders: Appling County, Cook, Thomson, Columbia, North Cobb Christian, Rockmart

Potential risers

Union County

The Panthers are the longest tenured 2A school, having joined in 2000. They finished 8-4 and advanced in the playoffs each of the last two years, something they haven’t done since 1972-73. They’re in a cluttered Region 7 that includes nine teams, most in 2A, including last year’s finalists, Rockmart.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” said Michael Perry, who enters his third season coaching the Panthers. “For us, travel-wise, it will be much easier, but from a competitive standpoint, it reminds me of when I was offensive coordinator at Coffey in 2016, and we called it the SEC of Georgia high school football. It was us, Valdosta, Lee County and Houston County, with Jake Fromm. They went 7-3 and missed the playoffs.”

The Panthers have reached the playoffs six straight years and 10 of the last 11. They graduated 17 seniors, 16 of whom were major contributors, including AJC 2A honorable mentions, quarterback Caiden Tanner and receiver Jenson Goble.

“Our offensive line has some returners and will be the strength of the team,” Perry said.

Others that could take the next step: Spencer, Sumter County, Laney, Therrell, North Murray, East Jackson

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association