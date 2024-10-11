Region races begin to take shape during busy Class 3A weekend

Douglass junior quarterback John Wilson averages 150 rushing and 80 passing yards. Seniors Dekari Carter and Jontae Gilbert are favorite receivers for the Astros.

In Region 1, Cairo (4-2, 1-0), ranked No. 7, will be at home against Monroe (2-4, 1-0) Friday. Cairo junior quarterback Bryce Wilson leads an offense that favors the run, behind sophomore Bryian Duncan Jr., who has 105 carries for 1,250 yards and 16 touchdowns through six games. Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington has seven touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns to lead the Golden Tornadoes.

In Region 7, No. 8 Calhoun (3-3, 2-0) will face a key league matchup against Northwest Whitfield (6-1, 2-1). Calhoun lost to Creekview 17-10 in its opener and lost to Cartersville 35-13 and Cambridge 31-19. It rebounded with a 24-0 victory against Adairsville and a 41-7 victory against Ridgeland last week.

Northwest Whitfield was ranked as high as No. 4 before losing to Heritage-Ringgold 31-21 Sept. 28 and falling from the rankings. It beat LaFayette 48-21 last week to right the ship. Junior quarterback Gavin Nuckolls is 83-of-147 passing for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns to seven different players, led by Akendris Douglas with five touchdown receptions. Senior Cameron Collins has 96 carries for 499 yards and five touchdowns.

In a Region 8 contest, unranked Monroe Area (4-2, 1-1) has a chance to upend No. 4 Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 1-0) and make waves in the league standings. It won’t be easy. Cherokee Bluff quarterback Brooks Brien is 79-of-132 passing for 1,328 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite receiver is senior Kaden Thompson, who has 28 receptions for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore Jackson Pirkle has 76 carries for 420 yards and seven touchdowns.

Monroe Area quarterback Forrest Ross is 53-of-89 passing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, six to junior Kenzi Battle and three to junior Jitt Carr. Carr leads rushers with 104 carries for 810 yards and six touchdowns. Ross has added five rushing touchdowns.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

