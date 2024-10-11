High School Sports

Region races begin to take shape during busy Class 3A weekend

Douglass defensive back Jontae Gilbert (0) shown before a defensive snap against LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3. Jontae Gilbert is a 2025 Georgia football verbal commit. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
17 minutes ago

Second-ranked Peach County will take the weekend off, but key games in several regions highlight the Class 3A high school football weekend.

Here’s the breakdown:

In Region 5, No. 5 Douglass (4-2, 2-0) will be at home Luella (3-3, 2-0) to help determine the league front-runner. The Astros have not given up a touchdown in Region 5 play after moving past Cedar Grove 28-0, then Riverdale, 57-0, last week. Luella has beaten Riverdale 14-6 and North Clayton 42-7 to earn its 2-0 region record.

Douglass junior quarterback John Wilson averages 150 rushing and 80 passing yards. Seniors Dekari Carter and Jontae Gilbert are favorite receivers for the Astros.

In Region 1, Cairo (4-2, 1-0), ranked No. 7, will be at home against Monroe (2-4, 1-0) Friday. Cairo junior quarterback Bryce Wilson leads an offense that favors the run, behind sophomore Bryian Duncan Jr., who has 105 carries for 1,250 yards and 16 touchdowns through six games. Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington has seven touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns to lead the Golden Tornadoes.

In Region 7, No. 8 Calhoun (3-3, 2-0) will face a key league matchup against Northwest Whitfield (6-1, 2-1). Calhoun lost to Creekview 17-10 in its opener and lost to Cartersville 35-13 and Cambridge 31-19. It rebounded with a 24-0 victory against Adairsville and a 41-7 victory against Ridgeland last week.

Northwest Whitfield was ranked as high as No. 4 before losing to Heritage-Ringgold 31-21 Sept. 28 and falling from the rankings. It beat LaFayette 48-21 last week to right the ship. Junior quarterback Gavin Nuckolls is 83-of-147 passing for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns to seven different players, led by Akendris Douglas with five touchdown receptions. Senior Cameron Collins has 96 carries for 499 yards and five touchdowns.

In a Region 8 contest, unranked Monroe Area (4-2, 1-1) has a chance to upend No. 4 Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 1-0) and make waves in the league standings. It won’t be easy.  Cherokee Bluff quarterback Brooks Brien is 79-of-132 passing for 1,328 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite receiver is senior Kaden Thompson, who has 28 receptions for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore Jackson Pirkle has 76 carries for 420 yards and seven touchdowns.

Monroe Area quarterback Forrest Ross is 53-of-89 passing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, six to junior Kenzi Battle and three to junior Jitt Carr. Carr leads rushers with 104 carries for 810 yards and six touchdowns. Ross has added five rushing touchdowns.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0, 4-0) at Fayette County (1-5, 1-3) in a Region 2 game.

2. (2) Peach County (6-1, 2-0) does not play.

3. (3) Jefferson (5-2, 2-0) vs. East Hall (3-4, 0-2) in a Region 8 game.

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 1-0) vs. Monroe Area (4-2, 1-1) in a Region 8 game.

5. (5) Douglass (4-2, 2-0) vs. Luella (3-3, 2-0) in a Region 5 game

6. (6) LaGrange (5-2, 4-1) vs. Mary Persons (1-5, 1-3) in a Region 2 game Thursday.

7. (7) Cairo (4-2, 1-0) vs. Monroe (2-4, 1-0) in a Region 1 game.

8. (8) Calhoun (3-3, 2-0) vs. Northwest Whitfield (6-1, 2-1) in a Region 7 game.

9. (9) Oconee County (3-3, 1-0) vs. West Hall (4-3, 0-2) in a Region 8 game.

10. (NR) Harlem (4-0, 2-0) vs. Aquinas (2-2, 1-1) in a Region 4 game.

