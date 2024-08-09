Reclassification brings changes, but long-time winners remain

The teams in Class A Division II have shifted, and it’s undeniable that the 2024 season will look a bit different. But there are similarities to the reclassification layout.
Every state champion since 2012, when it was known as Class A Public, remains in this class, and while the preseason rankings have not been released, a few familiar programs are favored.
Emanuel County Institute (2012), Marion County (2013), Hawkinsville (2014), Clinch County (2015, 2017 and 2018), Macon County (2016), Irwin County (2019, 2020), Brooks County (2021) and Bowdon (2022, 2023) all remain as Division II programs, and all have storied histories.
Some teams left for higher classes and several teams shifted into Division II following the reclassification cycle. But Bowdon, the defending Class A Division II champion, returns. And so does its Region 7 mate, Manchester, the team Bowden defeated 28-27 in the title game last season.
But Region 2 might offer the toughest competition.
Irwin County, which lost to eventual-champion Prince Avenue Christian in the Class A Division I quarterfinals last season, is grouped there with Class Division II quarterfinalist Clinch County and Brooks County, a semifinalist in Class A Division I last season.
Schley County, which made it to the semifinals last season, is the favorite from Region 6. Another Region 6 power, Macon County, was a quarterfinalist last season. Telfair County lost to Manchester in the semifinals last season and is a strong contender from Region 4, with Dooly County.
Metter lost to Swainsboro in the first-round last season and remains in Region 3 with McIntosh County Academy, Bryan County, Portal, Savannah and Jenkins County. Johnson County lost in the second round of the Division II playoffs last season and stayed in Region 5, with Georgia Military, Glascock County and Hancock Central.
About the Author