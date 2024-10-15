Q&A: Ware County coach discusses Benedictine rivalry, challenging schedule

3. Not counting the playoffs, have you ever had a schedule stretch tougher than the one you’re on – Benedictine, Perry, Warner Robins? Are there concessions/changes you make in practice to handle the toughness of this stretch? And was it made harder with the storm-related issues you’ve faced? “I can’t think of a tougher stretch. There’s going to be several sleepless nights going forward. We tried to prepare our guys for the region schedule by playing really good people in our non-region schedule. We knew we were going to be tested mentally and physically, so we wanted our guys tested going into region play. I think we are in the toughest region in the state, and our guys know they are going to have to prepare and play at an exceptionally high level to have a chance. We have begun to dial back a little bit of the contact at practice at this point, but there are certain things you are just going to have to do to be physically prepared for the type of people we are going to be playing. The storm created a ton of disarray for our community. We had several guys displaced, but I have been so impressed with the resilience of our players. They were as happy as anyone to have a chance to practice and play and get back to some normalcy.”

4. What do you like about your current team, and what are some concerns that need to be addressed? And I know you’ve been missing R.J. Boyd [star running back committed to N.C. State who is being treated for cancer]. How is R.J. doing? “The thing I like most about this group is their ability to block out outside noise. They like playing with each other and really pull for each other. Losing R.J. has been a big blow, but it’s also given us a chance to put things in perspective. R.J. is tough as nails, and he is going to win his fight. He has been around as much as he can, and I think that has been very positive for our team. He has been Jamir’s [R.J.’s younger brother] biggest supporter this year. [Jamir Boyd rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Benedictine game.] R.J. has been an inspiration for us, and it’s given us an opportunity to understand that nothing is guaranteed. He will not be able to play this year. He still has several treatments, but thankfully he is getting positive news. N.C. State is getting one heck of a player. There is no doubt in my mind when he gets through this, he is going to be scoring a bunch of touchdowns in the next several years.”

