Q&A: Stephenson coach describes how early region loss helped turn season around

Today’s interviewee is Stephenson coach Marcus Jelks, whose team defeated then-No. 3 Douglass 15-9 to win the Region 5-3A championship. Coming off a 2023 Class 3A quarterfinal appearance, Stephenson started 2-3, including a loss to unranked Mount Zion of Jonesboro in the region opener, but won its final five regular-season games and entered the rankings this week at No. 8.

1. What did your team do well to win Friday? “We played really good defense. We were able to stop the explosive plays that we saw from Doug [Douglass] all year. They’ve got a special quarterback [John Wilson], and we were able to limit some of the things he does well. On offense, we were just able to take care of the ball and not turn it over and score when we got our chances. They have a tough and fast defense.”

2. What’s happened since the slow start and specifically the Mount Zion game? “One, we were dealing with some injuries. It’s not until late in the season where we’re 100%. But then our mindset changed, to be honest. The region loss was probably one of the best things that’s happened to us. It taught them we can’t take this game or any opponent for granted. It’s helped us develop some leadership.” [On the injury front, junior defensive lineman Serio Mason has missed significant time. Leading rusher Jaden Johnson has missed a couple of games. K.J. Green, rated the No. 6 edge rusher nationally among sophomores, has played only four games. All are back.]