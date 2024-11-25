Q&A: Stephens County coach describes how team grew after challenging start

Today’s interviewee is Stephens County coach Wesley Tankersley, whose unranked Class 2A team defeated third-ranked Callaway 35-33 in the second round. Stephens County was ranked No. 5 in preseason because of a strong senior class that included star running back Javin Gordon and quarterback Tripp Underwood. The Indians finished 6-4 in the regular season with losses to top-five teams Jefferson, Oconee County, Prince Avenue Christian and Hebron Christian.

1. How does this win rank among your favorites as a coach, and what did you do in the Callaway game that made the difference? “We just played and coached like we try to do every week. Nothing special really. Just tried to execute better than them. It is one of the biggest for me as a coach. My teams at Gilmer, Ridgeland and, up till this point, Stephens County had made it to the second round but had never been able to get to the elite eight, so personally this was a big win. This also is my youngest son Brock’s senior year. I have been around this senior group and watched or coached every game they have played since they were in sixth grade. That makes it even more special. Plus, he had two receiving touchdowns and an interception in the game, so as a dad, that was very special.”

2. We had you ranked No. 5 in preseason and No. 2 for a while, then got blinded by the tough teams you were playing and bounced you out of the rankings. Did you remain very confident in your team all along, or were you concerned? How did your team navigate those losses and remain strong? “I have been telling them since I made the schedule that it was going to be very challenging, that it was going to test our character and test our resolve, and we were going to find out about ourselves as a result. Any time you lose, it is concerning, but we have all stuck together and used it to grow as we have gone through the season.”