Q&A: Sprayberry coach explains how hard work on line of scrimmage has led to special season

Today’s interviewee is Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra, whose team won Region 6-5A last week with a 38-17 victory over Woodstock. The region title is the Yellow Jackets’ first since 2008. Vavra got the Sprayberry job in 2017. Vavra is a former Sprayberry linebacker, 2000 graduate and member of the school’s athletics hall of fame.

1. What does it mean to get this region title? “It’s obviously really special, not only as a coach but as a former player here and an alumnus. There’s not been a lot of region championships in our history, so for Sprayberry to get one is huge. Sprayberry is one of the older schools in east Cobb, and there’s really a sense of pride in our community. People have been reaching out to us, sharing the love and telling us congratulations. It’s been a good response. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and coaching staff. We knew going into this season that we potentially had the right personnel and tools to have a good season. That’s how it’s played out so far.”

2. What made you feel optimistic about this season? “We had some good players last year, but we were a little deficient in some areas and knew we had to get better in those, especially the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. So the kids really worked hard getting bigger, faster and stronger. Those skill kids, we knew we had them. Mark Manfred plays corner/wide receiver. Jordan Edmonds is the other corner and plays wide receiver, too. He has offers from everywhere. Then we have Jaden Duckett, our quarterback. He’s very explosive and athletic. Any time those three touch the ball, they can score. But back to our line of scrimmage, our offensive line needed to get more athletic and more experience. Our defensive line, most of them played last year but were so undersized we had to do things schematically to be successful. This year, we don’t have to do that as much because they are bigger and stronger and can play more base football. That’s helped our success.”