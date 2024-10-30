Q&A: Peach County coach describes ‘continuous climb of success’ after 4-7 first season

Today’s interviewee is Peach County coach Marquis Westbrook, whose team clinched Region 1-3A with a 48-17 victory over No. 7 Cairo last week. Peach County moved up to No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings, the Trojans’ highest standing since 2019. Peach finished 4-7 last year in Westbrook’s first season after suffering three losses of six points or less, including a controversial four-overtime decision to Savannah Christian in the first round. Westbrook came to Peach County from Warner Robins, where he won state titles in 2020 and 2021.

1. What did your team do well last week that made the difference in the Cairo game, and what did the win mean to your team? “I thought we were able to overcome some adversity that we hadn’t faced the last few games. It had been a while since we didn’t have the lead in the game. [Peach County did lead 13-0 in the first quarter but surrendered 17 straight points, including a 72-yard TD run from star Cairo running back Bryian Duncan, and trailed 17-13 just before halftime.] We got down but went right back up and took a small three-point lead at halftime. Our kids never hung their heads and never felt like they were going to lose the game. That’s when you know they are going to fight for you. Cairo has a running back that’s lights out. He’s a home run hitter. We were able to contain him [except for the 72-yarder] until the fourth quarter when he went out. The win means a lot. Peach has traditionally won region championships, and this team was hungry, and this graduating class wanted one under their belt to have some ownership in it. The win gave us the No. 1 ranking in the state, and it was our senior night, so it was a very emotional win.”

2. You’re averaging 44.8 points per game, most in Class 3A. Scored at least five touchdowns in every game. What is leading to that success? “Our guys are a year older starting with our quarterback, D.J. [Hudson]. He and our offensive coordinator, Tanner Smith, have chemistry. D.J. knows the play before it’s called now. He sees the game faster. He’s synced up with his receivers. His brother, Zion [Hudson], is explosive. Chris Scott is just as explosive. Cam Cherry can stretch the field. Justin Willock is another guy ripping it up on the outside. It’s a couple of things offensively helping us to score those amount of points.” [Westbrook also mentioned the offensive line’s development. Peach rushed for 364 yards against Cairo with Hudson running for 149 and Ashton Barton rushing for 135.]