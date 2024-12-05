Q&A: Northeast coach describes building up program to ‘get over the hump’

Today’s interviewee is Northeast coach Jeremy Wiggins, whose team defeated No. 1 seed Fannin County 48-39 in the Class A Division I quarterfinals last week and will play Fitzgerald in the semifinals Friday. Northeast is the first Macon public school to reach a semifinal since Westside in 2003 and first to host a semifinal since Westside in 2000. Wiggins is a Northeast alumnus who became head coach in 2018.

1. What do you make of the accomplishment of reaching the semifinals? “There’s a lot of excitement. It’s big for the community and city to have a chance to host at home. We had a chance three years ago [to make the semifinals] and lost to Swainsboro in double overtime. That gave us an idea of what we needed to do to get over the hump if we ever got back in this spot. I always use my college playing days as examples, going back to App State. For this to happen, it takes hard work and discipline and focus, and you’ve also got to have some luck when you’re trying to make these playoff runs. You’ve got to have good players. It’s a little bit of everything.” [Wiggins was an All-America defensive back on Appalachian State’s 2005 and 2006 FCS national championship teams that won four playoff rounds each year.]

2. Your best-known players are quarterback Reginald Glover and running back Nick Woodford. What sets them apart? “Both of them put pressure on the defense. Bam [Glover] has speed and quickness. He’ll use his athletic ability and his arm to make plays. Nick, everybody knows he’s a power runner, but he has speed and everything you can have in a running back. It starts up front with the offensive line. That’s for any team. You can’t do anything if you don’t have an o-line. We’re blessed to have a good group up front, and they should get more credit. The skill players also make plays and make [Glover and Woodford] look good too.”