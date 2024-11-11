Q&A: New Hampstead QB discusses his game, recruiting and being top regular-season passer

Today’s interviewee is New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell, who won the regular-season GHSA passing yards crown with a 500-yard effort in his final high school game, a 48-41 victory over No. 7 Ware County in a Class 4A game Friday. Truell finished the season with 3,032 yards, the most of any GHSA player. He entered the game ranked ninth, 342 yards behind the leader, who had an off week. Truell passed for a single-game GHSA record 635 yards earlier this season against defending Class 4A champion Perry. In 2023, he broke on the scene by passing for 533 yards against 2023 defending Class 4A champion Benedictine. Playing in Class 4A’s toughest region, New Hampstead finished fifth this year, and Truell’s high school career is over. He has not made a college decision.

1. You’re the state’s leading passer in yards. How do you feel about that and the game you just had to put yourself in the lead? “It’s a great feeling to the lead the state in passing yards. Coming into the game, I knew with our offense we could put up good numbers against their defense. It was definitely a statement game being my last game of my high school career.”

2. How is recruiting going? We know it’s hard for quarterbacks when schools usually take only one. What schools are talking with you? “Recruitment is really tough right now because schools are in the heart of their season. I don’t have one school in my mind that I see myself at. I’m planning on playing the long game and seeing where I fall. I talk to Fort Valley, Bucknell and Arkansas State pretty often. It gets frustrating at times, but I try not to stress about it too much.”