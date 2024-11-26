Q&A: LaGrange coach discusses how his team overcame early injuries, growing pains

Today’s interviewee is LaGrange coach Matt Napier, whose team defeated second-ranked Sandy Creek 38-22 in the Class 3A second round last week. LaGrange is playing at North Hall on Friday in the quarterfinals, which will be the Grangers’ first elite-eight appearance since 2008. LaGrange’s victory was part of a happy weekend for the Napier family. Older brother Billy Napier led Florida to a 24-17 victory over then-No. 9 Ole Miss. Their father, Bill Napier, was a 16-year head coach in Georgia who passed away in 2017.

1. How does this win rank among your favorites as a coach? What does it mean? “Well, it is the first time I’ve ever had a rematch with an opponent we played during the regular season in my career, so that makes it unique, and the fact that they had beaten us previously makes it pretty special. It speaks volumes of our kids, coaches and their resiliency. Sandy Creek is a very talented, well-coached football team, so anytime you can find a way to win a game like this it really is special for our team, school and community. This win means a lot because it validates our work, our preparation and the values we place on our program.”

2. What did you do in this game that made the difference, or just different from the first time you played them? “A lot of things have changed since we played them in week three of the season. We were a very young team at the start of the season with only two returning starters on both offense and defense, so we were still growing and developing as a team. We also had some untimely injuries with Malachi Fannin-Render going down on the second series of the game, and one of our returners, Noah Outland at linebacker, going down on the third play of the game. He was the quarterback of our defense, making all the calls, so replacing those two guys, who were some of the few that had experience, really hurt our plans on offense and defense. We were also still searching at the time to find a replacement for one of our top skill players, Gryson Cockrell, who went down with a season-ending injury during the Corky Kell Classic game against Douglass. Playing in week 12 with a team and the way our team continued to grow and progress and gain experience through the season really helped us come away with a huge win. Our kids believed they could win, and our coaching staff put together a great plan and the guys went out and executed.”