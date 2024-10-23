Q&A: Jasper County coach has players ‘believing in the plan’ in team’s rare 6-1 start

Today’s interviewee is Jasper County coach Ashley Henderson, whose team defeated Social Circle 31-29 in three overtimes last week. It was Henderson’s 100th career victory. Jasper County is 6-1, its best start since 1995, and has clinched its first winning season since 2003. The Hurricanes, 3-0 in region play, most recently won a region title in 1992. Henderson, hired in 2022, inherited a team that had just finished 0-10. His teams are 15-14. Henderson coached the previous four seasons at Thomas County Central and the six prior to that at Valwood, where he won three GISA championships.

1 What did this win mean to your team? How did they react? “The guys stormed the field in excitement to celebrate with their teammates. Coaches were celebrating and rounding them up to shake hands. There is a lot of mutual respect between us and Social Circle. That was a good football game by both teams. We lost a heartbreaker to them last year [23-21]. Lost a couple like that. We just couldn’t close out ball games. That is two games this season we have won late. We kicked a field goal against Jackson as time expired [to win 10-7] and won this one how we did. Our message all year centered around how we finish. We were down in both of those games, and our guys never blinked, kept playing and found a way to win. Credit to those guys for sticking together and believing in themselves and believing in the plan and attacking it.” [Jasper trailed 14-0 early against Social Circle. In the second overtime, trailing 29-21, the Hurricanes converted a fourth-and-3 and scored on the next play, then converted the two-point conversion from the 13-yard line, Jamarkus Thomas to Bryan Ridley, after a penalty. In the final overtime, which mandated single two-point tries from both teams, Jasper County scored on a reverse by Kamarion Owens and then made the clinching defensive stop.]

2. From 0-10 before you arrived to 6-1 in three seasons. How did this happen? “We have a really good administration here that is very supportive. Everyone is rowing in the same direction. We have our varsity guys in first period weight training and JV guys in fourth and have built it from there. This place is unique in that these guys have not been alive long enough to remember the last winning season [2003] or have any idea what it’s like or what it takes. So I’d say that has made the buy-in a little easier. Monticello and Jasper County is a very proud and hard-working community. The kids don’t mind work.”