Q&A: Irwin County coach discusses first-round win, tiebreakers, reclassification

Today’s interviewee is Irwin County coach Casey Soliday, whose team is ranked No. 3 in Class A Division II but also seeded No. 3 from its region, meaning a home playoff game is not likely on the path to a state championship. Irwin is 10-1, with its only loss against Clinch County. Irwin, Clinch and Brooks County finished in a three-way tie, broken by points differential in games among those teams, and then head-to-head. Irwin County beat eighth-ranked Greene County 42-7 in the first round and will play this week at Region 1 champion Early County.

1. How did you play in the first round? “I thought our defense played really well. That was the biggest key to the game. They had been moving the ball pretty well against some other people, and they have some good athletes and big linemen, and our defense maybe played their best game of the year to hold them. Our offense started off really well. We scored points quick, then got away from what we were doing, then got back to it and moved the ball to eat clock and finish it.” [Greene County was limited to 226 total yards and was 3-of-17 on third- and fourth-down conversions.]

2. Ranked No. 3 but likely won’t play a home game in the playoffs. How do you feel about your region’s tiebreaker and your playoff fate? “There are definitely other tiebreakers out there, but that was the one we agreed to, and that’s the one all teams were playing by. We may not like it right now, but if we’d handled our business, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Obviously you’d like a home game. It’s just more comfortable playing at home, and it’s a way to pay back your fans and the community for all they do. It’s always a big deal for them. We were a No. 1 seed two or three years ago and still had to go on the road twice because we lost coin tosses. It can go either way. You’ve got to play everybody if you’re trying to win it all. We just go as it comes and try to prepare for each game each week.”