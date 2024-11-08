Q&A: Clinch County coach describes coming out of retirement and winning again

3. What has led to Clinch County’s success so far this season, and what are the expectations for the last few weeks? “We still don’t think we’ve played our best football because we’ve had games that we’ve played really well on defense, but then not so good on offense, and then vice-versa. In five of the games that we’ve won, we’ve been behind at halftime. So we really want to put together a complete game – a great offensive game, a great defensive game and four good quarters, not just a half. The motto hasn’t changed that I used back when I was the head coach before. At the end of the day, we want to run the football, we want to stop the run, and we want to win the turnovers. You notice nowhere do I bring up passing. We’ve obviously got to pass the ball a little bit, and we’ve got to defend the pass, but at the end of the day I think if we win the running game and we win the turnovers, I think we win the football game. Aaron Bryant, he’s been our bell cow. We have six seniors on the team, but only four playing right now, but Aaron Bryant is one of them, and he’s our guy. You may call him a quarterback, but he’s leading the team in rushing yards and on defense. I get mad when he’s not out there. We want him on the field at all times. We think the state championship will be between us, Irwin [County] and Brooks [County]. We think one of the three of us is certainly going to be playing for a state championship. We know there are other good teams out there, but we have high expectations in Clinch County, not only as coaches, but the community holds us to a high standard.” [Irwin County is ranked No. 3, Brooks County No. 4 and Clinch County No. 5. They are in the same region. One of the three won a state title every season from 2017 to 2021.]

4. What did you learn from your one loss against Brooks County, and how did you bounce back to beat Irwin County the following week? “We don’t want to take anything away from Brooks County because they literally took us to the woodshed that night. The last game that we played before them was Mitchell County. The following week we had an off week. The next week, we were set to play Irwin, and it got canceled due to bad weather. And the week after that, we were set to play Charlton County, and it was canceled due to the hurricane. Finally, the fourth week we played Brooks. It was a month in between games for us, and we’re not going to use that as an excuse. But, you know, it’s hard to not play a football game for a month and be very sharp. [We learned] a lot of things. I don’t know if there is one in particular. We just had to work on us. We needed to get better as a football team in a lot of areas. They didn’t just beat us in one area. They beat us in about every area you could care to mention. So we just needed to get better as a football team.”

- Interview by Ansley Gavlak

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.