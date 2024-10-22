Q&A: Cartersville coach describes win over Cedartown, keeping a good thing going

Today’s interviewee is Cartersville coach Conor Foster, whose second-ranked Class 4A team defeated fifth-ranked Cedartown 19-14 last week in a game between undefeated teams that decided first place in Region 7-4A. Foster played on Cartersville’s 1999 state championship team and was promoted to head coach from defensive coordinator in 2019. Foster’s Cartersville teams are 68-7 in his six seasons.

1. What would you say about Friday’s game for those that didn’t see it, and what allowed you to come out on top? “First, I’d say it was two great communities that love their football teams. It was a huge crowd and just an awesome high school football environment. It’s two teams with great coaching staffs and an abundance of talent. It’s an old rivalry, and I’m honored to be involved in a game like that. We were just able to generate a couple more big plays than they did. Right at the start of the second half we were able to force a fumble and a scoop and score. It was 7-7 at that point. Credit to them, they scored on a big play of their own. We responded to their score, and that was huge. But to start the half on defense and get that turnover to create momentum was a turning point.” [Reed Ezell scored on the fumble return. Cedartown’s Tae Harris scored on a 59-yard run after Cedartown picked up a fourth-and-1 conversion. Cartersville scored the game-winning touchdown on Nate Russell’s 28-yard pass to Brady Marchese with 7:53 left.]

2. Cartersville is coming off a Class 5A semifinal finish, but some might’ve viewed this as a rebuilding year. How did you view this season going in? “I think we have five returning starters from the Coffee County semifinal game. This team is a reflection of a lot of program players that love their team. They stuck it out and were eager for their moment, and they’ve made the most of it. It’s a credit to our guys for staying the course. We’ve been intentional about rotating players over the years so that when there’s a year like this with five returning starters that we still have guys who have played in big games.”