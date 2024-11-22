Q&A: Cambridge quarterback hoping recruitment will pick up after upset victory

Today’s interviewee is Cambridge quarterback Weston Taylor, who is coming off a career-best game in which he threw for 441 yards and six touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, in a 51-44 upset over sixth-ranked Cedartown in the Class 4A first round. Taylor, a senior first-year starter, has passed for 3,061 yards, second in the state to Houston County’s Antwann Hill. Taylor recently was named the Region 6-4A player of the year. He hopes to continue his career at the next level but is uncommitted. Cambridge plays at Central of Carrollton in the second round tonight. This is the first time in program history that Cambridge has reached the second round.

1. What was the game plan heading into the first round against Cedartown, and how confident were you that you could pull out the win? “We knew that their defense was super, super tough, and we knew we had to play some complementary football. We had to establish the run game. We knew they had Tae Harris [a four-star defensive back/running back committed to Clemson]. We knew he was a ‘dog’ out there at safety, and we had to stop them in the run game too, which is really hard. And then our o-line, they gave us time to deliver and for the receivers to go get the ball. We scored 21 points in like under four minutes [in the fourth quarter], so we knew we had to get going and get moving. The defense really helped [with] getting the ball back for the offense to go score. We all are so confident in our team. Our coaches trust us. And we really wanted to win that game so bad. We were dedicated the whole way, and we fought to the very end. We all executed perfectly in that fourth quarter to come through with it.”

2. What has it been like getting the starting quarterback job this year and having such a big season? “It’s really built a ton of confidence. The coaches trusting me and having confidence in me has really helped me improve. Coach [Tyler] Jones and Coach [Pete] DeWeese, they’ve helped me so much with improving in the quarterback game. Preston Clemmer [last year’s starter, now at Kennesaw State] was a really good quarterback himself. I got to learn a lot from him. Last year I got to play a few games, so that helped with the confidence going into this year. Preston was a huge help in building my confidence and being better. I didn’t really know what to expect [this season], to be honest. This new offense has really helped with my season. The coaches are so smart with the offensive plays that they call for us, so it’s just really helped a lot.”