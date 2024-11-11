Preseason girls basketball rankings

North Forsyth opens the season at No. 1 in Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Hillgrove, Lambert and Archer fill the Class 6A top 10.
Woodward Academy opens atop Class 5A and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow in the top 5. Marist enters the season ranked No. 1 and leads Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Jackson-Atlanta in the Class 4A top 5.
Jefferson is ranked at the top of the Class 3A standings and leads Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun. In Class 2A, Carver-Columbus is the team to beat and leads Josey, Butler, Thomson and Morgan County. Central-Macon is the top-ranked program in Class A Division I and opens ahead of Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County.
In Class A Division II, Taylor County is ranked at the top ahead of Clinch County, Seminole County, Warren County and Terrell County. In Class 3A-1A Private, Hebron Christian is the top-ranked squad and is leading St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Wesleyan.
Class 6A
1. North Forsyth
2. Carrollton
3. Norcross
4. Buford
5. Lowndes
6. North Paulding
7. Cherokee
8. Hillgrove
9. Lambert
10. Archer
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Milton
3. River Ridge
4. Langston Hughes
5. Morrow
6. Creekview
7. Tri-Cities
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Sequoyah
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Creekside
3. Midtown
4. North Oconee
5. Jackson-Atlanta
6. Kell
7. Cartersville
8. Dalton
9. Warner Robins
10. Harris County
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Baldwin
3. Pickens
4. Oconee County
5. Calhoun
6. Sandy Creek
7. Fayette County
8. Monroe
9. Cross Creek
10. Luella
Class 2A
1. Carver-Columbus
2. Josey
3. Butler
4. Thomson
5. Morgan County
6. Murray County
7. Sumter County
8. Hardaway
9. Columbia
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Central-Macon
2. Temple
3. Model
4. Dodge County
5. Fannin County
6. Elbert County
7. Washington County
8. Lamar County
9. Banks County
10. Rabun County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Clinch County
3. Seminole County
4. Warren County
5. Terrell County
6. Bryan County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Macon County
10. Atkinson County
Class 3A-1A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Southwest Atlanta Christian
5. Wesleyan
6. Greenforest
7. Galloway
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Whitefield Academy
10. Calvary Day
