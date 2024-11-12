High School Sports
High School Sports

Predicting Class 6A football bracket: Could be all-Gwinnett final

Buford coach Bryant Appling talks to his team after their 32-7 win over Mill Creek on Nov. 1, 2024, that gave the Wolves the region championship.

Stan Awtrey

Stan Awtrey

Buford coach Bryant Appling talks to his team after their 32-7 win over Mill Creek on Nov. 1, 2024, that gave the Wolves the region championship. (Stan Awtrey)
By
18 minutes ago

Carrollton is ranked No. 1 entering the Class 6A football playoffs and brings to bear the state’s top quarterback, Julian Lewis, and a wealth of Division I talent around him. The Trojans also are unbeaten. A state title would be the program’s first since 1998 and first ever in the highest class.

Another school that’s never won the highest class is Buford, the No. 2 team. The Wolves’ only loss this season came against Milton, a top-five national team that plays in Class 5A. That was by one point in the opener. Buford leads the state with 10 major Division I-committed players in its senior class.

Buford and Carrollton could meet in the semifinals with a coin toss deciding home team. No. 3 North Gwinnett is also on that side of the draw.

Top contenders in the upper half are No. 4 Douglas County, No. 5 Collins Hill and No. 6 Grayson.

Here’s how this blogger suspects things will play out.

First round

(R8 #2) Collins Hill d. (R2 #3) Westlake

(R1 #1) Colquitt Co. d. (R5 #4) Wheeler

(R7 #3) Norcross d. (R6 #2) Lambert

(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R3 #4) Pebblebrook

(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R8 #3) Mill Creek

(R5 #1) North Cobb d. (R1 #4) Camden Co.

(R7 #2) Brookwood d. (R6 #3) West Forsyth

(R3 #1) Harrison d. (R4 #4) Archer

(R4 #3) South Gwinnett d. (R3 #2) Hillgrove

(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge d. (R6 #1) North Atlanta

(R1 #3) Valdosta d. (R5 #2) Walton

(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R8 #4) Dacula

(R4 #2) Newton d. (R3 #3) McEachern

(R7 #1) North Gwinnett d. (R6 #4) Denmark

(R1 #2) Lowndes d. (R5 #3) North Paulding

(R8 #1) Buford d. (R2 #4) East Coweta

Second round

(R1 #1) Colquitt Co. d. (R8 #2) Collins Hill

(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R7 #3) Norcross

(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R5 #1) North Cobb

(R7 #2) Brookwood d. (R3 #1) Harrison

(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge d. (R4 #3) South Gwinnett

(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R1 #3) Valdosta

(R7 #1) North Gwinnett d. (R4 #2) Newton

(R8 #1) Buford d. (R1 #2) Lowndes

Quarterfinals

(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R1 #1) Colquitt Co.

(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R7 #2) Brookwood

(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge

(R8 #1) Buford d. (R7 #1) North Gwinnett

Semifinals

(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R2 #2) Douglas Co.

(R8 #1) Buford d. (R2 #1) Carrollton

Final

(R8 #1) Buford d. (R4 #1) Grayson

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jamie Spaar

Class 6A blog: First-round matchups nearly set
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Oconee County, Stephenson and Upson-Lee shake up Class 3A seedings
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in a light Week 13
Placeholder Image

Score Atlanta

Final 2024 Volleyball Rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

High school flag football scores2m ago
Preseason boys basketball rankings
Preseason girls basketball rankings
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more