Predicting Class 6A football bracket: Could be all-Gwinnett final

Carrollton is ranked No. 1 entering the Class 6A football playoffs and brings to bear the state’s top quarterback, Julian Lewis, and a wealth of Division I talent around him. The Trojans also are unbeaten. A state title would be the program’s first since 1998 and first ever in the highest class.
Another school that’s never won the highest class is Buford, the No. 2 team. The Wolves’ only loss this season came against Milton, a top-five national team that plays in Class 5A. That was by one point in the opener. Buford leads the state with 10 major Division I-committed players in its senior class.
Buford and Carrollton could meet in the semifinals with a coin toss deciding home team. No. 3 North Gwinnett is also on that side of the draw.
Top contenders in the upper half are No. 4 Douglas County, No. 5 Collins Hill and No. 6 Grayson.
Here’s how this blogger suspects things will play out.
First round
(R8 #2) Collins Hill d. (R2 #3) Westlake
(R1 #1) Colquitt Co. d. (R5 #4) Wheeler
(R7 #3) Norcross d. (R6 #2) Lambert
(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R3 #4) Pebblebrook
(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R8 #3) Mill Creek
(R5 #1) North Cobb d. (R1 #4) Camden Co.
(R7 #2) Brookwood d. (R6 #3) West Forsyth
(R3 #1) Harrison d. (R4 #4) Archer
(R4 #3) South Gwinnett d. (R3 #2) Hillgrove
(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge d. (R6 #1) North Atlanta
(R1 #3) Valdosta d. (R5 #2) Walton
(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R8 #4) Dacula
(R4 #2) Newton d. (R3 #3) McEachern
(R7 #1) North Gwinnett d. (R6 #4) Denmark
(R1 #2) Lowndes d. (R5 #3) North Paulding
(R8 #1) Buford d. (R2 #4) East Coweta
Second round
(R1 #1) Colquitt Co. d. (R8 #2) Collins Hill
(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R7 #3) Norcross
(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R5 #1) North Cobb
(R7 #2) Brookwood d. (R3 #1) Harrison
(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge d. (R4 #3) South Gwinnett
(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R1 #3) Valdosta
(R7 #1) North Gwinnett d. (R4 #2) Newton
(R8 #1) Buford d. (R1 #2) Lowndes
Quarterfinals
(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R1 #1) Colquitt Co.
(R2 #2) Douglas Co. d. (R7 #2) Brookwood
(R2 #1) Carrollton d. (R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge
(R8 #1) Buford d. (R7 #1) North Gwinnett
Semifinals
(R4 #1) Grayson d. (R2 #2) Douglas Co.
(R8 #1) Buford d. (R2 #1) Carrollton
Final
(R8 #1) Buford d. (R4 #1) Grayson
