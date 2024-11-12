Predicting Class 6A football bracket: Could be all-Gwinnett final

Carrollton is ranked No. 1 entering the Class 6A football playoffs and brings to bear the state’s top quarterback, Julian Lewis, and a wealth of Division I talent around him. The Trojans also are unbeaten. A state title would be the program’s first since 1998 and first ever in the highest class.

Another school that’s never won the highest class is Buford, the No. 2 team. The Wolves’ only loss this season came against Milton, a top-five national team that plays in Class 5A. That was by one point in the opener. Buford leads the state with 10 major Division I-committed players in its senior class.

Buford and Carrollton could meet in the semifinals with a coin toss deciding home team. No. 3 North Gwinnett is also on that side of the draw.