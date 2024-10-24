High School Sports

Long County’s Paul Austin named Falcons Coach of the Week

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago

Paul Austin, described as “always ready to help,” has been voted the week 6 Falcons Coach of the Week.

The Long County High School flag football coach was nominated by multiple people who praise his coaching and overall community involvement.

One nominator writes: “This coach truly pours into his athletes. As a former alumni and now parent, I’ve yet to find a coach that is as passionate and devoted as this coach is. His efforts have uplifted and inspired a large group of young girls to be strong, confident, and powerful in this sport and I think that is triumphant in this period of time.”

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

