Notable results from Week 3: Northwest Whitfield ends 20-year drought vs. Dalton

3. Rockdale County 16, Miller Grove 0: Rockdale County improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019 with a victory over 20-point favorite Miller Grove. The 2019 team went on to lose its final six games, and then the program was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, limited to five games in 2020, all losses. The Bulldogs went 4-25 over the next three seasons but appear to have turned a corner.

4. South Gwinnett 42, Brookwood 20: South Gwinnett, a five-point underdog, won for just the second time in the past nine meetings with Snellville rival Brookwood, which leads the all-time series 32-10. South Gwinnett is 3-0 for the third consecutive year but seeking its first winning season since 2016.

5. Cambridge 39, Creekview 0: Cambridge, in its first season under coach Tyler Jones, is 3-0 for just the third time in the program’s 13-year history after its victory over previously unbeaten Creekview, which was a seven-point favorite. Creekview had won 10 of the previous 12 games in the series. All three of Cambridge’s wins in the series have been by shutout.

Worth noting: With a 45-21 victory, West Forsyth became the second team in two weeks to upset Parkview, a two-point favorite. West Forsyth is now the computer Maxwell Ratings’ pick to win Region 6-6A. … Campbell is 3-0 for just the second time since 2006 after a 33-7 victory over Etowah. The Spartans, who were 15-point favorites, have already matched their win total of last year’s playoff team and have a realistic shot of their first winning season since 2007. … Lakeside of Atlanta pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it defeated 27-point favorite Macon County 26-21. Lakeside, 5-5 in 2023, avoided its first 0-3 start since its COVID-shortened 2020 season. … Landmark Christian improved to 2-1 for just the second time since its 2016 team went 10-2 with a 35-18 victory over six-point favorite Towers. Landmark was a playoff team in 2022 but went 0-10 last season and lost to Towers 58-0.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.