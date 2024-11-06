Northside-Warner Robins football coach resigns

Northside-Warner Robins football coach Ben Bailey resigned this week after two seasons.

Northside, a member of Class 5A’s toughest league, Region 1, is coming off a 2-8 finish. The Eagles losing six straight games against top-10 opponents at one point. Northside was 4-7 in Bailey’s first season last year.

Northside has struggled in recent years, finishing with winning seasons only twice since 2019. The Eagles won at least 10 games each season from 1998 to 2014 and state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2014.