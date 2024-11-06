Breaking: Gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompts evacuations at Georgia State Capitol
High School Sports
High School Sports

Northside-Warner Robins football coach resigns

ajc.com

Allen Sullivan / aesullivan@ajc.com

Allen Sullivan / aesullivan@ajc.com

(Allen Sullivan / aesullivan@ajc.com)
By
47 minutes ago

Northside-Warner Robins football coach Ben Bailey resigned this week after two seasons.

Northside, a member of Class 5A’s toughest league, Region 1, is coming off a 2-8 finish. The Eagles losing six straight games against top-10 opponents at one point. Northside was 4-7 in Bailey’s first season last year.

Northside has struggled in recent years, finishing with winning seasons only twice since 2019. The Eagles won at least 10 games each season from 1998 to 2014 and state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2014.

Bailey was Peach County’s offensive coordinator when Northside hired him to replace Chad Alligood.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Chip Saye

No. 7 North Cobb rolls past Wheeler 49-14 in final playoff tune-up
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Oconee County, Stephenson and Upson-Lee shake up Class 3A seedings
Placeholder Image

For the AJC

Double-digit underdogs upend region-title races with upset victories
Placeholder Image

Stan Awtrey

4 region titles, 6 playoff berths remain up for grabs in Class 5A heading into Week 12
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Mark Brock / DeKalb County Schools

Q&A: Columbia coach says ‘don’t let the record fool you’ about region-winning team
Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 12 games
Recently crowned Georgia high school region champion forced to forfeit 9 wins
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring