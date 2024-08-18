High School Sports

North Gwinnett 39, McEachern 17

Bulldogs route Indians in Kell-Hunter Classic
ajc.com

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

By
31 minutes ago

Ryan Hall completed 8 of 16 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns to lead the North Gwinnett Bulldogs to a 39-17 win over the McEachern Indians Saturday at The Benz as part of the Kell-Hunter Classic.

Hall, a senior, completed touchdown passes of 25, 7 and 62 yards, with the longest caught by senior Erik Ronning with 6:12 left in the game, which made it 32-17 and all but put the game away. For good measure, the Bulldogs tacked on a defensive touchdown on McEachern’s next possession, when junior safety Jalen Gist stripped the quarterback and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to its final margin with 6:02 left.

“I think it’s the mindset we have going into practice, going into the season,” Hall said of the team’s performance. “It’s what we’ve prepared for all year. We’re looking to go 1-0 every week and I think we showcased what we can do here, and made a statement.”

Bulldogs senior Tommy LaFayette rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Hall rushed 12 times for 69 yards. Ronning’s touchdown catch was his only reception and it was good enough for a team-high in receiving yards. Nick Bookman (41 yards, three catches) caught Hall’s other two touchdowns. Constantine Dallis drilled a 47-yard field goal to make it 17-6 in the third.

Bookman’s seven yard reception with 4:08 left in the third gave the Bulldogs their largest lead at 25-6, and with that the Indians would make one last run, with junior Zavion Harris catching senior Zah’lyn Bell’s 33-yard touchdown pass, and they’d follow that with a 2-point conversion, then a 21-yard Jon Rodriguez field goal to make it a one-score game, 25-17, with 9:31 left in the fourth.

“With the momentum shift in the third quarter, we really had to swing it around,” Hall said. “We knew we had to go face-first, right into them and get first down after first down. That was our goal.”

The Bulldogs went 8-4 and reached 2nd round of 7A playoffs, will compete out of 7-6A. They’re on bye next week and play again Aug. 30 at 6A’s No. 5 Colquitt County.

“Today was a good reminder to keep working hard every week and we’ll get our results.”

Bell led the Indians with 141 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and he was 12 of 24 passing for 125 yards and another touchdown.

The Indians went 7-5 last year, winning 3-7A and reaching the second round. Completing out of 3-6A, they’ll play at 6A’s North Cobb next week.

STATS

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kell 29, North Atlanta 15
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

Gainesville 41, Marietta 3
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Norcross 31, Lanier 10
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hayden Gilbert

Dunwoody 24, South Paulding 7
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hayden Gilbert

Houston County 57, Alpharetta 102h ago
Walton 30, Brookwood 21
High school football scores from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement