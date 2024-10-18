No. 4 Cherokee Bluff faces No. 9 Oconee County to highlight the weekend region schedule

The Warriors have won four-straight including a 50-0 victory against West Hall last week.

Oconee is balanced with quarterback Titus Watkins 90-of-137 passing for nine touchdowns and rushing for two. Leading the runners is Darius Darden, who has 51 carries for 293 yards and seven touchdowns while Caiden Wood has 85 carries for 518 yards and six touchdowns.

Around each of the eight regions, there are key matchups this weekend so let’s glance at each of the leagues to see where things stand.

In Region 1, No. 2 Peach County and No. 7 Cairo are each 2-0 in the league and lead Westover and Monroe (1-1). Top-ranked Sandy Creek is 5-0 in Region 2 and leads No. 6 LaGrange (5-1), Troup and Upson-Lee (3-2)

Long County and Calvary Day are both 5-0 in Region 3, leading Jenkins (4-1) and Southeast Bulloch (4-2). Westside-Augusta tops Region 4 at 4-0, leading West Laurens (3-1) and Harlem (2-1). In Region 5, No. 5 Douglass-Atlanta is 3-0 ahead of Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Stephenson and Luella, each 2-1.

North Hall is undefeated in Region 6 play at 4-0 and leads Lumpkin County and GAC, both at 3-1. In Region 7, No. 8 Calhoun is 3-0 and leads Adairsville, Gilmer and Heritage-Catoosa, all at 2-1 in league play.

Class 3A Top 10 Schedule

1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0) vs. Whitewater in a Region 2 game

2. (2) Peach County (6-1) vs. Bainbridge in a Region 1 game.

3. (3) Jefferson (6-2) does not play.

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (7-0) at No. 9 Oconee County for a Region 8 game (Thursday)

5. (5) Douglass (5-2) at North Clayton in a Region 5 game.

6. (6) LaGrange (6-2) vs. Troup for a Region 2 game.

7. (7) Cairo (5-2) vs. Dougherty in a Region 1 game.

8. (8) Calhoun (4-3) at Gilmer for a Region 7 game.

9. (9) Oconee County (4-3) vs. No. 4 Cherokee Bluff for a Region 8 game (Thursday)

10. (NR) Westover (6-1) at Monroe for a Region 1 game.