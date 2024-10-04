No. 1 Bowdon vs. No. 3 Manchester highlights Class A Division II weekend

The pecking order for Region 7 and accompanying playoff seeding implications will be determined Friday when top-ranked Bowdon (5-1, 0-0) opens its region schedule against No. 3 Manchester (4-1, 1-0) in a Class A Division II game.

Bowdon is coming off a 42-18 victory against Booker T. Washington. Manchester is riding high after its 34-7 victory against No. 8 Trion last week.

Manchester prefers the run and has rushing touchdowns from seven different players. Junior Darrius Favors has 56 carries for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Qua Cooper has 36 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ken’Darius Hines has rushed for two touchdowns, and Keelan Whitaker, Devouris Favors, C.J. Favors and Benji Kempson each have one touchdown run.