No. 1 Bowdon vs. No. 3 Manchester highlights Class A Division II weekend

The pecking order for Region 7 and accompanying playoff seeding implications will be determined Friday when top-ranked Bowdon (5-1, 0-0) opens its region schedule against No. 3 Manchester (4-1, 1-0) in a Class A Division II game.
Bowdon is coming off a 42-18 victory against Booker T. Washington. Manchester is riding high after its 34-7 victory against No. 8 Trion last week.
Manchester prefers the run and has rushing touchdowns from seven different players. Junior Darrius Favors has 56 carries for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Qua Cooper has 36 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ken’Darius Hines has rushed for two touchdowns, and Keelan Whitaker, Devouris Favors, C.J. Favors and Benji Kempson each have one touchdown run.
Bowdon features more balance but still leans on the run. It is averaging 263 rushing yards and 174 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Charles Maxell III surpassed 1,000 yards last week and is 60-of-98 passing for 1,038 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has run for four touchdowns. Joshawia Davis has 82 carries for 596 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kaiden Prothro has 27 receptions for 600 yards and 10 of Bowdon’s 12 touchdown receptions. Junior Jonah Wilson and senior Luke Windom each have one touchdown reception for the Red Devils.
In another key game, No. 10 Jenkins County (4-1, 3-0) will travel to McIntosh County Academy (4-1, 3-0) to determine the Region 3 leader in a league that includes No. 9 Metter (3-1, 2-0). Both programs rely on the run and have combined for 27 pass completions this season. Kendrick Thomas and Marquavious Roberson are leading players for Jenkins County.
Sophomore Earnest McIntosh has 117 carries for 582 yards and five touchdowns to lead McIntosh County Academy.
Class A Division II Top-10 schedule
1. (1) Bowdon (5-1) vs. No. 3 Manchester in a Region 7 game
2. (2) Irwin County (5-0) at Turner County in a Region 2 game
3. (3) Manchester (4-1) at No. 1 Bowdon in a Region 7 game
4. (4) Brooks County (3-3) vs. Lanier County in a Region 2 game
5. (5) Clinch County (5-0) vs Charlton County in a Region 2 game
6. (6) Greene County (5-1) vs. Warren County in a Region 8 game
7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0) does not play.
8. (8) Trion (6-1) vs. Mt Zion-Carroll in a Region 7 game
9. (9) Metter (3-1) at Claxton in a Region 3 game
10. (NR) Jenkins County (4-1) at McIntosh County Academy in a Region 3 game
