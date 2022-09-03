Newnan Heritage barely gives Columbus Kendrick a chance in blowout victory

Newnan Heritage wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-6 victory over Columbus Kendrick in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Newnan Heritage drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Columbus Kendrick after the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Cherokees.
Newnan Heritage charged to a 44-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on August 25 , Columbus Kendrick squared off with Columbus Shaw in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.