Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
14. (13) Milton
29. (38) Carrollton
37. (41) Buford
46. (53) Thomas County Central
48. (71) Collins Hill
50. (49) Douglas County
71. (73) Grayson
72. (68) Coffee
77. (NR) Marist
89. (NR) North Gwinnett
97. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
5. (5) Milton
10. (11) Carrollton
23. (NR) Douglas County
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
10. (12) Carrollton
16. (18) Douglas County
22. (21) Buford
32. (31) Thomas County Central
37. (50) Collins Hill
54. (53) Mill Creek
55. (54) Grayson
57. (67) Gainesville
59. (70) Hughes
63. (61) Camden County
92. (90) Rome
98. (NR) Lee County
(Top 100)
22. (21) Milton
37. (50) Carrollton
39. (32) Mill Creek
41. (35) Coffee
50. (64) Lee County
52. (62) Thomas County Central
56. (34) Hughes
64. (69) Grayson
70. (74) Collins Hill
74. (NR) Roswell
75. (82) Douglas County
88. (NR) North Gwinnett
91. (78) Buford
99. (NR) Marist
100. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
19. (31) Carrollton
27. (27) Buford
37. (45) Mill Creek
39. (NR) North Gwinnett
50. (NR) Roswell
55. (54) Thomas County Central
66. (73) Collins Hill
67. (75) Grayson
73. (76) Coffee
75. (78) Gainesville
83. (88) Douglas County
97. (41) Walton
99. (85) Rome
(Top 25)
5. (5) Milton
13. (16) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (6) Milton
17. (20) Buford
24. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
7. (9) Carrollton
17. (19) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author