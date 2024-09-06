Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father set for first court appearances
National rankings: Carrollton moves into top 10 in 3 polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

14. (13) Milton

29. (38) Carrollton

37. (41) Buford

46. (53) Thomas County Central

48. (71) Collins Hill

50. (49) Douglas County

71. (73) Grayson

72. (68) Coffee

77. (NR) Marist

89. (NR) North Gwinnett

97. (NR) Mill Creek

USA Today

(Top 25)

5. (5) Milton

10. (11) Carrollton

23. (NR) Douglas County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

10. (12) Carrollton

16. (18) Douglas County

22. (21) Buford

32. (31) Thomas County Central

37. (50) Collins Hill

54. (53) Mill Creek

55. (54) Grayson

57. (67) Gainesville

59. (70) Hughes

63. (61) Camden County

92. (90) Rome

98. (NR) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

22. (21) Milton

37. (50) Carrollton

39. (32) Mill Creek

41. (35) Coffee

50. (64) Lee County

52. (62) Thomas County Central

56. (34) Hughes

64. (69) Grayson

70. (74) Collins Hill

74. (NR) Roswell

75. (82) Douglas County

88. (NR) North Gwinnett

91. (78) Buford

99. (NR) Marist

100. (NR) Gainesville

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

19. (31) Carrollton

27. (27) Buford

37. (45) Mill Creek

39. (NR) North Gwinnett

50. (NR) Roswell

55. (54) Thomas County Central

66. (73) Collins Hill

67. (75) Grayson

73. (76) Coffee

75. (78) Gainesville

83. (88) Douglas County

97. (41) Walton

99. (85) Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Milton

13. (16) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

5. (6) Milton

17. (20) Buford

24. (NR) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

7. (9) Carrollton

17. (19) Buford

