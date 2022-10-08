Bazinga: Early lead pushes Macon Northeast over Columbus Kendrick

Macon Northeast was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 49-16 victory over Columbus Kendrick during this Georgia football game.
Macon Northeast opened with a 27-0 advantage over Columbus Kendrick through the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Cherokees.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Cherokees enjoyed a 16-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on September 29, Macon Northeast faced off against Macon Central and Columbus Kendrick took on Macon The Academy for Classical Education on September 29 at Columbus Kendrick High School.
