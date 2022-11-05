Macon Central Fellowship Christian staggers Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy with resounding performance

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Macon Central Fellowship Christian put away Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy 41-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Macon Central Fellowship Christian drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy after the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a close 20-14 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.
Macon Central Fellowship Christian breathed fire to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Jaguars 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
