High School Sports

Little movement among Georgia teams in national rankings after light Week 7

Storm clouds approach the stadium as the Milton defense huddles up against Buford in the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

12. (12) Milton

17. (20) Buford

26. (27) Carrollton

32. (60) Lee County

35. (41) North Gwinnett

55. (55) Douglas County

71. (53) Thomas County Central

72. (76) North Cobb

82. (86) Mill Creek

96. (NR) Hughes

99. (NR) Camden County

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

8. (8) Carrollton

19. (19) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

28. (28) Douglas County

37. (38) Grayson

39. (82) Lee County

54. (54) Grayson

56. (36) Thomas County Central

58. (57) North Gwinnett

63. (61) Hughes

65. (63) Camden County

67. (66) Gainesville

81. (76) Mill Creek

92. (93) Coffee

97. (97) Valdosta

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

14. (20) Lee County

17. (16) Carrollton

22. (19) Milton

37. (30) North Gwinnett

39. (37) Buford

49. (45) North Cobb

55. (49) Grayson

59. (35) Thomas County Central

67. (59) Coffee

71. (67) Mill Creek

72. (68) Douglas County

76. (69) Collins Hill

86. (86) Hughes

90. (89) Camden County

94. (87) Valdosta

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

11. (11) Carrollton

23. (26) Buford

33. (33) North Gwinnett

38. (38) Mill Creek

56. (64) Collins Hill

63. (65) Grayson

65. (67) Coffee

71. (95) Lee County

76. (53) Thomas County Central

81. (82) Douglas County

90. (92) Gainesville

99. (NR) Roswell

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

19. (20) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

12. (12) Buford

20. (20) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

