Little movement among Georgia teams in national rankings after light Week 7

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
12. (12) Milton
17. (20) Buford
26. (27) Carrollton
32. (60) Lee County
35. (41) North Gwinnett
55. (55) Douglas County
71. (53) Thomas County Central
72. (76) North Cobb
82. (86) Mill Creek
96. (NR) Hughes
99. (NR) Camden County
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
8. (8) Carrollton
19. (19) Buford
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
28. (28) Douglas County
37. (38) Grayson
39. (82) Lee County
54. (54) Grayson
56. (36) Thomas County Central
58. (57) North Gwinnett
63. (61) Hughes
65. (63) Camden County
67. (66) Gainesville
81. (76) Mill Creek
92. (93) Coffee
97. (97) Valdosta
(Top 100)
14. (20) Lee County
17. (16) Carrollton
22. (19) Milton
37. (30) North Gwinnett
39. (37) Buford
49. (45) North Cobb
55. (49) Grayson
59. (35) Thomas County Central
67. (59) Coffee
71. (67) Mill Creek
72. (68) Douglas County
76. (69) Collins Hill
86. (86) Hughes
90. (89) Camden County
94. (87) Valdosta
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
11. (11) Carrollton
23. (26) Buford
33. (33) North Gwinnett
38. (38) Mill Creek
56. (64) Collins Hill
63. (65) Grayson
65. (67) Coffee
71. (95) Lee County
76. (53) Thomas County Central
81. (82) Douglas County
90. (92) Gainesville
99. (NR) Roswell
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
19. (20) Buford
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
12. (12) Buford
20. (20) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author