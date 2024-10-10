List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.6 - Grayson
10.2 - Hillgrove
13.2 - Buford
13.9 - Collins Hill
14.0 - Campbell
14.2 - Richmond Hill
14.3 - Lowndes
14.8 - South Gwinnett
15.1 - Douglas County
15.3 - Norcross
Class 5A
9.3 - Coffee
9.4 - Milton
10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)
10.8 - River Ridge
10.9 - Gainesville
12.0 - New Manchester
13.0 - Hughes
13.6 - Sprayberry
14.6 - Woodstock
14.7 - Woodward Academy
Class 4A
4.5 - Marist
6.6 - Cartersville
7.1 - North Oconee
7.8 - Ola
9.3 - Cedartown
9.6 - Harris County
10.9 - Drew
11.0 - St. Pius
12.3 - Northside (Columbus)
12.4 - Eastside
Class 3A
9.0 - Sandy Creek
9.4 - Long County
9.6 - Westside (Augusta)
11.0 - Mary Persons
11.2 - Douglass
11.6 - Northwest Whitfield
12.0 - Calvary Day
13.0 - Cherokee Bluff
13.0 - LaGrange
14.7 - Luella
Class 2A
6.3 - Carver (Columbus)
7.0 - Pierce County
8.6 - Sumter County
9.1 - Hebron Christian
11.5 - North Cobb Christian
11.7 - Lovett
12.7 - Carver (Atlanta)
13.3 - Miller Grove
15.2 - Burke County
16.2 - Laney
Class A Division I
7.9 - Fannin County
8.0 - Savannah Christian
9.2 - Vidalia
9.5 - Jasper County
11.0 - Mount Bethel Christian
12.2 - Lamar County
12.2 - Toombs County
13.2 - King’s Ridge Christian
13.8 - Jeff Davis
14.0 - Dublin
Class A Division II
8.2 - Manchester
10.3 - Metter
10.5 - Wilcox County
10.9 - Miller County
11.0 - Greene County
11.8 - Johnson County
12.2 - Taylor County
12.4 - Lincoln County
13.3 - Wheeler County
13.4 - Emanuel County Institute
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author