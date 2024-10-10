Breaking: As Hurricane Milton exits Florida, South Georgia coast warned of storm surge
High School Sports

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 8

Douglass linebacker Khalil Curtis (34) sacks LaGrange quarterback Dylan Barber (12) during the second half in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.6 - Grayson

10.2 - Hillgrove

13.2 - Buford

13.9 - Collins Hill

14.0 - Campbell

14.2 - Richmond Hill

14.3 - Lowndes

14.8 - South Gwinnett

15.1 - Douglas County

15.3 - Norcross

Class 5A

9.3 - Coffee

9.4 - Milton

10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)

10.8 - River Ridge

10.9 - Gainesville

12.0 - New Manchester

13.0 - Hughes

13.6 - Sprayberry

14.6 - Woodstock

14.7 - Woodward Academy

Class 4A

4.5 - Marist

6.6 - Cartersville

7.1 - North Oconee

7.8 - Ola

9.3 - Cedartown

9.6 - Harris County

10.9 - Drew

11.0 - St. Pius

12.3 - Northside (Columbus)

12.4 - Eastside

Class 3A

9.0 - Sandy Creek

9.4 - Long County

9.6 - Westside (Augusta)

11.0 - Mary Persons

11.2 - Douglass

11.6 - Northwest Whitfield

12.0 - Calvary Day

13.0 - Cherokee Bluff

13.0 - LaGrange

14.7 - Luella

Class 2A

6.3 - Carver (Columbus)

7.0 - Pierce County

8.6 - Sumter County

9.1 - Hebron Christian

11.5 - North Cobb Christian

11.7 - Lovett

12.7 - Carver (Atlanta)

13.3 - Miller Grove

15.2 - Burke County

16.2 - Laney

Class A Division I

7.9 - Fannin County

8.0 - Savannah Christian

9.2 - Vidalia

9.5 - Jasper County

11.0 - Mount Bethel Christian

12.2 - Lamar County

12.2 - Toombs County

13.2 - King’s Ridge Christian

13.8 - Jeff Davis

14.0 - Dublin

Class A Division II

8.2 - Manchester

10.3 - Metter

10.5 - Wilcox County

10.9 - Miller County

11.0 - Greene County

11.8 - Johnson County

12.2 - Taylor County

12.4 - Lincoln County

13.3 - Wheeler County

13.4 - Emanuel County Institute

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

