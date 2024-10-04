List: Perry’s 80-47 victory among highest-scoring games in GHSA history

Perry’s 80-47 victory over New Hampstead last week ranks tied for ninth in GHSA history for most points scored by both teams in a game.
153 - Lowndes d. Hillgrove 92-61 (2016)
144 - Douglas A&M d. Ocilla 144-0 (1922)
138 - Collins Hill d. South Cobb 70-68 (2004)
134 - Macon Co. d. Pacelli 70-64 (2004)
133 - McIntosh d. Drew 77-56 (2013)
131 - Union Co. d. Putnam Co. 74-57 (2019)
130 - Glascock Co. d. North Cobb Christian 82-48 (2011)
129 - East Hall d. Fannin Co. 71-58 (2016)
127 - Perry d. New Hampstead 80-47 (2024)
127 - Habersham Central d. East Hall 72-55 (2017)
126 - Woodstock d. Kennesaw Mountain 77-49 (2017)
126 - Pierce Co. d. Jenkins 64-62 (2015)
126 - Adairsville d. North Murray 70-56 (2012)
126 - Valdosta d. Brunswick 64-62 (2010)
125 - Our Lady of Mercy d. Mount Pisgah Christian 63-62 (2007)
125 - Dublin d. Suwanee, Fla. 77-48
123 - ACE Charter d. Crawford Co. 70-53 (2022)
122 - Calhoun Co. d. Lanier Co. 72-50 (1999)
121 - Hawkinsville d. Treutlen 77-44 (2022)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author