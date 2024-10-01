List: Most passing yards in a game in GHSA history

Rashawn Truell of New Manchester passed for a GHSA-record 635 yards in an 80-47 loss to Perry last week. The state record for all associations is 698 yards set by Brookwood School’s Rodge Waldrop in a GIAA game last season. Below are all GHSA performances of 500 passing yards or more listed by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

635 - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead (2024)

595 - Justin Walker, Lee Co. (2010)