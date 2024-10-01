List: Most passing yards in a game in GHSA history

Rashawn Truell of New Manchester passed for a GHSA-record 635 yards in an 80-47 loss to Perry last week. The state record for all associations is 698 yards set by Brookwood School’s Rodge Waldrop in a GIAA game last season. Below are all GHSA performances of 500 passing yards or more listed by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
635 - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead (2024)
595 - Justin Walker, Lee Co. (2010)
566 - Emmanuel Westmoreland, Central Gwinnett (2011)
560 - Kyle Banks, North Paulding (2014)
557 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian (2021)
552 - Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)
550 - Austin Parker, East Hall (2017)
545 - Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)
537 - Austin Parker, East Hall (2017)
537 - Gary Gaither, Spencer (2021)
534 - Jake Fromm, Houston Co. (2016)
531 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton (2022)
530 - Kobe Hudson, Troup (2018)
529 - Caleb Pruitt, Heritage-Conyers (2017)
527 - Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King (2017)
525 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian (2020)
525 - Montez Crowe, Troup (2017)
524 - Ron Hinson, Lamar Co. (1977)
514 - Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta (2012)
514 - Drew Little, Henry Co. (2007)
510 - Jake Fromm, Houston Co. (2016)
510 - Tylan Morton, Griffin (2016)
508 - Brayden Mauldin, Paulding Co. (2021)
505 - Brantley Mauldin, Paulding Co. (2015)
503 - Hunter Arters, Hillgrove (2016)
500 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian (2022)
