List: Most passing yards in a game in GHSA history

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo (11) celebrates with teammates after their 49-32 win against Swainsboro in the Class A Division I GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo (11) celebrates with teammates after their 49-32 win against Swainsboro in the Class A Division I GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
3 hours ago

Rashawn Truell of New Manchester passed for a GHSA-record 635 yards in an 80-47 loss to Perry last week. The state record for all associations is 698 yards set by Brookwood School’s Rodge Waldrop in a GIAA game last season. Below are all GHSA performances of 500 passing yards or more listed by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

635 - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead (2024)

595 - Justin Walker, Lee Co. (2010)

566 - Emmanuel Westmoreland, Central Gwinnett (2011)

560 - Kyle Banks, North Paulding (2014)

557 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian (2021)

552 - Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)

550 - Austin Parker, East Hall (2017)

545 - Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)

537 - Austin Parker, East Hall (2017)

537 - Gary Gaither, Spencer (2021)

534 - Jake Fromm, Houston Co. (2016)

531 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton (2022)

530 - Kobe Hudson, Troup (2018)

529 - Caleb Pruitt, Heritage-Conyers (2017)

527 - Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King (2017)

525 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian (2020)

525 - Montez Crowe, Troup (2017)

524 - Ron Hinson, Lamar Co. (1977)

514 - Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta (2012)

514 - Drew Little, Henry Co. (2007)

510 - Jake Fromm, Houston Co. (2016)

510 - Tylan Morton, Griffin (2016)

508 - Brayden Mauldin, Paulding Co. (2021)

505 - Brantley Mauldin, Paulding Co. (2015)

503 - Hunter Arters, Hillgrove (2016)

500 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian (2022)

