List: Maxwell Ratings’ ranking of regions in each classification

17 minutes ago

Region 2-5A has four top-10 teams, all 3-0. They are Thomas County Central, Coffee, Lee County and Houston County. The computer Maxwell Ratings rate this region as the state’s strongest in any class. Below are Maxwell’s ranking of all 56 regions in their classes. This uses Maxwell’s “competitive ranking” model, which rewards regions with lots of good teams without letting one or two bad ones drag down the average. Maxwell’s region favorite is in parentheses to help identify the region. If one region’s rating is five points higher than another, that means that one region’s typical good team would be favored by five points against a typical playoff team from the other.

Class 6A

2 - 86.25 (Carrollton)

1 - 82.08 (Colquitt County)

8 - 80.16 (Mill Creek)

5 - 77.19 (Walton)

7 - 74.15 (North Gwinnett)

4 - 69.43 (Grayson)

6 - 69.09 (West Forsyth)

3 - 64.37 (McEachern)

Class 5A

2 - 88.25 (Lee County)

7 - 82.88 (Milton)

3 - 68.78 (Hughes)

5 - 66.71 (Rome)

6 - 66.08 (Creekview)

1 - 60.93 (Brunswick)

4 - 58.78 (Woodward Academy)

8 - 56.26 (Clarke Central)

Class 4A

1 - 82.62 (Ware County)

6 - 76.79 (Blessed Trinity)

7 - 68.50 (Cartersville)

8 - 66.19 (North Oconee)

3 - 66.12 (Starr’s Mill)

2 - 59.56 (Jones County)

4 - 59.29 (Creekside)

5 - 52.8 (Marist)

Class 3A

2 - 66.57 (Sandy Creek)

8 - 66.50 (Jefferson)

1 - 64.68 (Bainbridge)

7 - 57.65 (Calhoun)

5 - 57.38 (Cedar Grove)

4 - 51.3 (Baldwin)

3 - 51.24 (Calvary Day)

6 - 50.5 (Greater Atlanta Christian)

Class 2A

3 - 68.39 (Pierce County)

8 - 67.58 (Prince Avenue)

5 - 57.51 (Holy Innocents’)

2 - 56.56 (Callaway)

7 - 52.93 (Rockmart)

4 - 49.29 (Burke County)

1 - 45.91 (Carver-Columbus)

6 - 45.52 (Columbia)

Class A Division I

3 - 65.07 (Savannah Christian)

1 - 62.12 (Thomasville)

8 - 55.85 (Athens Academy)

2 - 53.11 (Dublin)

6 - 48.49 (Bremen)

7 - 44.53 (Fannin County)

5 - 44.48 (Fellowship Christian)

4 - 41.89 (Lamar County)

Class A Division II

2 - 58.27 (Irwin County)

7 - 56.46 (Bowdon)

8 - 46.69 (Lincoln County)

3 - 45.63 (Metter)

4 - 43.8 (Wilcox County)

6 - 40.23 (Schley County)

1 - 33.33 (Early County)

5 - 31.76 (Johnson County)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

