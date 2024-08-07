List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 2A

Here are the Class 2A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
20 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway
20 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)
20 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett
16 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)
14 - Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter
13 - Myron Newton, Butler
9 - Preston Poag, North Murray
9 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
9 - Biff Parson, Rockmart
8 - Denver Pate, Sonoraville
7 - Brandon Tull, Glenn Hills
7 - Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County
7 - Michael Youngblood, Thomson
6 - Cameron Pettus, East Jackson
6 - Ryan Herring, Pierce County
5 - Greg Barnett, Columbia
