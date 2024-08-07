High School Sports

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 2A

Callaway Cavaliers coach Pete Wiggins talks to a game official during the GHSA Class 2A championship Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium. (Adam Krohn/Special to AJC)

1 hour ago

Here are the Class 2A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

20 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway

20 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)

20 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett

16 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

14 - Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter

13 - Myron Newton, Butler

9 - Preston Poag, North Murray

9 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian

9 - Biff Parson, Rockmart

8 - Denver Pate, Sonoraville

7 - Brandon Tull, Glenn Hills

7 - Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County

7 - Michael Youngblood, Thomson

6 - Cameron Pettus, East Jackson

6 - Ryan Herring, Pierce County

5 - Greg Barnett, Columbia

