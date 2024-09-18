List: Highest-scoring GHSA football teams in each class after Week 5

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
54.4 - Camden County
45.0 - Valdosta
44.4 - Lowndes
42.2 - Carrollton
41.3 - Richmond Hill
41.2 - North Cobb
39.8 - Mill Creek
39.3 - Cherokee
36.8 - Peachtree Ridge
33.8 - Colquitt County
Class 5A
54.4 - Thomas County Central
53.3 - Lee County
45.0 - Brunswick
43.6 - Houston County
42.8 - Hughes
39.8 - New Manchester
37.5 - Chattahoochee
36.8 - Decatur
36.5 - Coffee
36.0 - Greenbrier
Class 4A
55.5 - Southwest DeKalb
45.5 - Central (Carrollton)
40.6 - Cedartown
40.5 - Eastside
39.5 - Warner Robins
39.3 - Marist
37.5 - East Forsyth
36.8 - Ware County
36.6 - Cambridge
36.2 - Stockbridge
Class 3A
42.3 - West Hall
42.0 - Westover
39.0 - Peach County
38.2 - Cherokee Bluff
36.0 - Jenkins
35.5 - West Laurens
34.5 - Mary Persons
33.7 - Monroe Area
33.5 - White County
33.0 - Cairo
33.0 - Sandy Creek
Class 2A
41.5 - Pierce County
39.8 - Hebron Christian
38.0 - Morgan County
36.8 - Franklin County
34.8 - Burke County
34.5 - Sumter County
33.0 - Prince Avenue Christian
32.8 - Lovett
31.2 - Stephens County
29.4 - Ringgold
Class A Division I
53.0 - Dublin
48.3 - Toombs County
43.8 - Athens Academy
40.5 - ACE Charter
39.8 - Chattooga
39.8 - King’s Ridge Christian
39.0 - Mount Vernon
38.5 - Fannin County
37.8 - Heard County
37.4 - Savannah Christian
Class A Division II
47.3 - Irwin County
43.8 - Bowdon
43.6 - Hancock Central
37.0 - Lincoln County
35.0 - Trion
33.2 - Lake Oconee Academy
33.0 - Metter
30.0 - Mitchell County
30.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM
29.5 - Hawkinsville
