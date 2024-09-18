High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring GHSA football teams in each class after Week 5

Pierce County Bears coach Ryan Herring hoists the Class 2A Championship Trophy after they beat the Rockmart Yellow Jackets 48-45 in triple overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Adam Krohn for the AJC)

Credit: Adam Krohn

By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

54.4 - Camden County

45.0 - Valdosta

44.4 - Lowndes

42.2 - Carrollton

41.3 - Richmond Hill

41.2 - North Cobb

39.8 - Mill Creek

39.3 - Cherokee

36.8 - Peachtree Ridge

33.8 - Colquitt County

Class 5A

54.4 - Thomas County Central

53.3 - Lee County

45.0 - Brunswick

43.6 - Houston County

42.8 - Hughes

39.8 - New Manchester

37.5 - Chattahoochee

36.8 - Decatur

36.5 - Coffee

36.0 - Greenbrier

Class 4A

55.5 - Southwest DeKalb

45.5 - Central (Carrollton)

40.6 - Cedartown

40.5 - Eastside

39.5 - Warner Robins

39.3 - Marist

37.5 - East Forsyth

36.8 - Ware County

36.6 - Cambridge

36.2 - Stockbridge

Class 3A

42.3 - West Hall

42.0 - Westover

39.0 - Peach County

38.2 - Cherokee Bluff

36.0 - Jenkins

35.5 - West Laurens

34.5 - Mary Persons

33.7 - Monroe Area

33.5 - White County

33.0 - Cairo

33.0 - Sandy Creek

Class 2A

41.5 - Pierce County

39.8 - Hebron Christian

38.0 - Morgan County

36.8 - Franklin County

34.8 - Burke County

34.5 - Sumter County

33.0 - Prince Avenue Christian

32.8 - Lovett

31.2 - Stephens County

29.4 - Ringgold

Class A Division I

53.0 - Dublin

48.3 - Toombs County

43.8 - Athens Academy

40.5 - ACE Charter

39.8 - Chattooga

39.8 - King’s Ridge Christian

39.0 - Mount Vernon

38.5 - Fannin County

37.8 - Heard County

37.4 - Savannah Christian

Class A Division II

47.3 - Irwin County

43.8 - Bowdon

43.6 - Hancock Central

37.0 - Lincoln County

35.0 - Trion

33.2 - Lake Oconee Academy

33.0 - Metter

30.0 - Mitchell County

30.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM

29.5 - Hawkinsville

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

