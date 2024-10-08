List: GHSA teams that beat a No. 1 then lost to an unranked opponent

Alabama went from high to low in a hurry the past two weeks by beating a No. 1 team, then losing to an unranked team the next week. (Georgia was No. 1 in the coaches’ poll; Vanderbilt was unranked). Here are the 18 GHSA teams over the past 40 years that have beaten a No. 1 team, then lost to an unranked team the next week. Most of these unranked teams weren’t exactly Vanderbilt. In fact, 2018 Bainbridge, 2015 Westminster, 2012 Gainesville, 2006 Peachtree Ridge and 1996 Brookwood were eventual state champions in disguise. The 2018 and 2015 examples were semifinal victories and finals losses. The most comparable scenario to Alabama’s might be that of 2022 Calhoun. After beating No. 1 Cartersville, Calhoun lost to Hiram, which entered 3-3 and was 1-9 the year before, when beaten by Calhoun 63-17. Hiram finished 5-5, though was building on what would be a 9-3 finish the next year. Cartersville made the Class 5A semifinals in 2022, and Calhoun made the quarterfinals.

2022: Calhoun (5A) d. Cartersville 50-48, l. to Hiram 44-34

2021: Sandy Creek (3A) d. Cedar Grove 40-35, l. to Dawson County 36-27