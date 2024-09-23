List: Best GHSA teams by record, according to Maxwell Ratings

Wheeler won its first game of the season last week, beating Marietta 24-17 as an eight-point underdog. The Wildcats, who have lost two one-point games, are the best 1-5 team in the state, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and remain a playoff contender in Region 5-6A. Below are the best GHSA teams by record.
6-0 - Carrollton
5-0 - Milton
5-1 - Sprayberry
4-0 - Marist
4-1 - Buford
4-2 - Kell
3-0 - Mount Bethel Christian
3-1 - Fitzgerald
3-2 - Colquitt County
3-3 - Walton
2-2 - Benedictine
2-3 - Ware County
2-4 - Cook
1-3 - Calhoun
1-4 - Parkview
1-5 - Wheeler
0-3 - Apalachee
0-4 - Cedar Grove
0-5 - Archer
0-6 - Dalton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author