List: Best GHSA teams by record, according to Maxwell Ratings

51 minutes ago

Wheeler won its first game of the season last week, beating Marietta 24-17 as an eight-point underdog. The Wildcats, who have lost two one-point games, are the best 1-5 team in the state, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and remain a playoff contender in Region 5-6A. Below are the best GHSA teams by record.

6-0 - Carrollton

5-0 - Milton

5-1 - Sprayberry

4-0 - Marist

4-1 - Buford

4-2 - Kell

3-0 - Mount Bethel Christian

3-1 - Fitzgerald

3-2 - Colquitt County

3-3 - Walton

2-2 - Benedictine

2-3 - Ware County

2-4 - Cook

1-3 - Calhoun

1-4 - Parkview

1-5 - Wheeler

0-3 - Apalachee

0-4 - Cedar Grove

0-5 - Archer

0-6 - Dalton

