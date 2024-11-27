High School Sports
High School Sports

Lee County moves into top 25 of three more national high school football polls

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of his Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By
48 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (13) Milton

13. (15) Buford

15. (20) Carrollton

20. (24) Lee County

30. (41) Thomas Co. Central

33. (60) Douglas County

59. (68) Grayson

65. (47) North Gwinnett

69. (NR) North Oconee

82. (NR) Collins Hill

88. (NR) Hughes

93. (NR) Coffee

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

11. (11) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

2. (2) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

11. (12) Buford

25. (26) Lee County

30. (31) Douglas County

42. (44) Collins Hill

43. (45) Grayson

46. (48) Thomas Co. Central

50. (51) North Gwinnett

52. (54) Hughes

81. (65) Roswell

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

15. (15) Lee County

16. (17) Carrollton

18. (25) Buford

28. (27) Milton

29. (36) Thomas Co. Central

46. (45) Grayson

50. (50) North Gwinnett

56. (80) Douglas County

64. (86) Collins Hill

81. (96) Hughes

86. (NR) North Oconee

95. (41) North Cobb

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

19. (20) Buford

26. (27) North Gwinnett

29. (30) Collins Hill

40. (41) Lee County

55. (54) Grayson

58. (57) Douglas County

62. (62) Thomas Co. Central

66. (67) Coffee

90. (NR) Hughes

92. (77) Mill Creek

94. (69) Roswell

96. (74) North Cobb

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

12. (13) Buford

22. (NR) Lee County

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (2) Milton

11. (11) Buford

18. (18) Carrollton

25. (NR) Lee County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

10. (10) Buford

18. (18) North Gwinnett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

