Lee County moves into top 25 of three more national high school football polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (13) Milton
13. (15) Buford
15. (20) Carrollton
20. (24) Lee County
30. (41) Thomas Co. Central
33. (60) Douglas County
59. (68) Grayson
65. (47) North Gwinnett
69. (NR) North Oconee
82. (NR) Collins Hill
88. (NR) Hughes
93. (NR) Coffee
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
11. (11) Buford
(Top 100)
2. (2) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
11. (12) Buford
25. (26) Lee County
30. (31) Douglas County
42. (44) Collins Hill
43. (45) Grayson
46. (48) Thomas Co. Central
50. (51) North Gwinnett
52. (54) Hughes
81. (65) Roswell
(Top 100)
15. (15) Lee County
16. (17) Carrollton
18. (25) Buford
28. (27) Milton
29. (36) Thomas Co. Central
46. (45) Grayson
50. (50) North Gwinnett
56. (80) Douglas County
64. (86) Collins Hill
81. (96) Hughes
86. (NR) North Oconee
95. (41) North Cobb
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
19. (20) Buford
26. (27) North Gwinnett
29. (30) Collins Hill
40. (41) Lee County
55. (54) Grayson
58. (57) Douglas County
62. (62) Thomas Co. Central
66. (67) Coffee
90. (NR) Hughes
92. (77) Mill Creek
94. (69) Roswell
96. (74) North Cobb
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
12. (13) Buford
22. (NR) Lee County
(Top 25)
2. (2) Milton
11. (11) Buford
18. (18) Carrollton
25. (NR) Lee County
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
10. (10) Buford
18. (18) North Gwinnett
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author