Kingsland Camden County pushes over Sharpsburg East Coweta

Kingsland Camden County tipped and eventually toppled Sharpsburg East Coweta 44-33 in Georgia high school football on November 12.
Kingsland Camden County opened with a 17-14 advantage over Sharpsburg East Coweta through the first quarter.
The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage 21-17 at intermission over the Wildcats.
Kingsland Camden County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-21 lead over Sharpsburg East Coweta.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Indians 13-12 in the final quarter.
