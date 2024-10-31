Jefferson-Oconee County play in important Region 8 matchup

Jefferson quarterback Gavin Markey is 61-of-104 passing for 1,091 yards and 11 touchdowns and has rushed 94 times for 820 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Davis Russell has 94 carries for 495 yards and nine touchdowns. Dalton Dye leads receivers with 19 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Oconee County senior Titus Watkins is 112-of-173 passing for 1,744 yards and nine touchdowns and has rushed 44 times for 173 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Caiden Wood has 123 carries for 797 yards and nine touchdowns, and sophomore Darius Darden has 64 carries for 384 yards and eight touchdowns. Mason Hall and Zach Weeks each have three touchdown catches.

Another ranked matchup this week features No. 7 Cairo (6-3, 3-1) against No. 10 Westover (8-1, 3-1) in a key Region 1 game. The Syrupmakers lost to top-ranked Peach County last week and were left tied for the No. 2/3 spots in the standings with Westover.

Cairo almost exclusively prefers the run. Sophomore Bryian Duncan Jr. has 164 carries for 1,795 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sophomore Jaylen Teal has nine touchdown runs, and sophomore Xiquavian Teal has three.

Westover is led by junior quarterback Keyon Thomas, who is 73-of-126 passing for 1,122 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore Dominique Ball has 245 carries for 1,491 yards and 23 touchdowns. Six different receivers combine for 13 touchdown catches, led by senior Montavis Jones (5) and freshman Destin Bell (3).

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (2) Peach County (8-1, 4-0) at Monroe (3-6, 2-2) in Region 1

2. (4) Jefferson (7-2, 4-0) at No. 9 Oconee County (5-4, 3-1) in Region 8

3. (5) Douglass (7-2, 5-0) vs. Stephenson (6-3, 4-1) in Region 5

4. (3) Cherokee Bluff (8-1, 3-1) vs. East Hall (4-5, 1-3) in Region 8

5. (1) Sandy Creek (8-1, 6-1) vs. Troup (5-4, 4-3) in Region 2

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2, 6-1) at Upson-Lee (6-3, 5-2) in Region 2

7. (8) Calhoun (6-3, 5-0) at LaFayette (0-9, 0-5) in Region 7

8. (7) Cairo (6-3, 3-1) vs. No. 10 Westover (8-1, 3-1) in Region 1

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4) vs. No. 2 Jefferson in Region 8

10. (10) Westover (8-1) at No. 7 Cairo in Region 1