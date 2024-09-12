Jefferson-North Oconee game highlights Class 3A weekend

Now it’s Travis Noland’s turn to lead Jefferson against Tyler Aurandt and the Titans. Jefferson is outscoring opponents 132-68 this season. North Oconee has allowed 23 points, while scoring 99.

Jefferson features a run-heavy offense, led by junior Dallas Russell, who has 56 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Gavin Markey, who is 31-of-46 passing for 552 yards and four touchdowns, has 22 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Rett Hemphill has 10 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and Mickell Pittman has 40 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown. Four different Jefferson players have touchdown receptions – Dalton Dye, Hemphill, Talan Childress and Russell.

In a matchup of undefeated teams, No. 2 Monroe Area (2-0) will travel to Class 4A Walnut Grove (3-0). Monroe Area last played Aug. 23, when it defeated Cedar Shoals 38-0. Walnut Grove is coming off a 35-13 victory against Apalachee on August 30.

Senior quarterback Forrest Ross is 13-of-21 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns and has 17 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Kenzi Battle leads receivers with three catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Bell and Jitt Carr each have one touchdown catch. Carr leads the run game with 449 yards on 41 carries and four touchdowns.

No. 4 Peach County and No. 8 Douglass are idle.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) vs. Upson-Lee (2-1, 1-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (3-1) at Class 4A No. 5 North Oconee (3-0)

3. (3) Mary Persons (3-0) vs. Troup (1-2, 0-1)

4. (4) Peach County (3-1) does not play.

5. (5) Monroe Area (2-0) at Class 4A Walnut Grove (3-0)

6. (6) Northwest Whitfield (3-0) vs. Southeast Whitfield (0-4)

7. (7) Cherokee Bluff (4-0) vs. Banks County (0-3)

8. (8) Douglass (2-2) does not play.

9. (NR) LaGrange (2-2) at Fayette County (2-2, 1-1)

10. (10) Calhoun (1-2) at Cambridge (4-0)c