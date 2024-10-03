Jefferson-Monroe Area matchup highlights Class 3A weekend

Third-ranked Jefferson will travel to Monroe Area (4-1, 1-0) for a key Region 8 matchup that could have playoff implications in Week 8 of the Class 3A season.
Jefferson is coming off a 49-7 victory against West Hall last week in the Dragons’ region opener. Monroe Area won its region opener by defeating East Hall 48-42.
Jefferson senior quarterback Gavin Markey is 45-of-73 passing for 747 yards and five touchdowns, but the Dragons have hurt opponents with the run game. Markey has 38 carries for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Dallas Russell has 69 carries for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Rett Hemphill has four touchdown runs, and senior Mickell Pittman has two carries for touchdowns.
Monroe Area features a balanced offense that has produced 11 touchdown runs and 10 touchdown receptions. Quarterback Forrest Ross is 37-of-65 passing for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns and has 54 carries for 467 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Jitt Carr has 92 carries for 754 yards and six touchdowns.
Junior Kenzi Battle has nine receptions for 187 yards and five touchdowns, and Carr adds 13 catches for 224 yards and three touchdown receptions. Sophomore Bryce Bell and junior Parker Sims each have a touchdown reception.
In another key matchup, No. 6 LaGrange (4-2, 3-1) will host No. 10 Whitewater (3-2, 3-0) Thursday in a Region 2 game. LaGrange is coming off a 42-22 victory against Spalding last week and has one region blemish, losing to Sandy Creek 27-7 on Aug. 30. Whitewater leads the league at 3-0 with victories against Troup 28-10, Upson-Lee 31-24 and Trinity Christian 32-14.
Class 3A Top-10 schedule
1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0) vs. Spalding in a Region 2 game
2. (2) Peach County (5-1) at Dougherty in a Region 1 game
3. (3) Jefferson (4-2) at Monroe Area in a Region 8 game
4. (5) Cherokee Bluff (5-0) at West Hall for a Region 8 game
5. (6) Douglass (3-2) vs. Riverdale for a Region 5 game (Saturday)
6. (7) LaGrange (4-2) vs. No. 10 Whitewater in a Region 2 game
7. (8) Cairo (3-2) at Leon (FL)
8. (9) Calhoun (2-3) vs. Ridgeland for a Region 6 game
9. (10) Oconee County (2-3) at East Hall for a Region 8 game
10. (NR) Whitewater (3-2) at No. 7 LaGrange in a Region 2 game
