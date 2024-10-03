Jefferson-Monroe Area matchup highlights Class 3A weekend

Third-ranked Jefferson will travel to Monroe Area (4-1, 1-0) for a key Region 8 matchup that could have playoff implications in Week 8 of the Class 3A season.

Jefferson is coming off a 49-7 victory against West Hall last week in the Dragons’ region opener. Monroe Area won its region opener by defeating East Hall 48-42.

Jefferson senior quarterback Gavin Markey is 45-of-73 passing for 747 yards and five touchdowns, but the Dragons have hurt opponents with the run game. Markey has 38 carries for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Dallas Russell has 69 carries for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Rett Hemphill has four touchdown runs, and senior Mickell Pittman has two carries for touchdowns.